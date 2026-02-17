Babies Born in the Year of the Horse Arrive

The first babies born in the Year of the Horse have arrived, bringing what many parents are calling the most precious New Year gift. A baby girl was delivered at midnight on February 17, the first day of the Chinese New Year, at the Pudong branch of Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital. The parents shared that she is their first child. They came to Shanghai for college and chose to remain in the city for work.

Credit: Ti Gong

The hospital, which handles the highest number of deliveries in the city, said it had arranged sufficient medical staff to support expectant mothers during the holiday. By 8 am, 26 women were awaiting delivery across the hospital's two branches. "This year's Spring Festival holiday is longer. We have ensured that enough medical teams, led by senior specialists, are on duty to care for both pregnant women and newborns, safeguarding their safety and health," said Dr Ying Hao, a hospital official. A baby boy was also born at midnight at the Xuhui branch of the International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital. He is the family's second child. His parents welcomed their first daughter nine years ago while living abroad. The mother said her prenatal check-ups and delivery experience in Shanghai felt more reassuring and better supported compared with her experience overseas. "The medical staff here are very kind and professional. They provided detailed instructions and guidance every step of the way," said the woman, surnamed Hao.

Credit: Ti Gong

By 8 am, three boys had been born across the hospital's two branches. At Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital, 14 babies had been delivered by 9 am. One mother, surnamed Chu, said the birth came unexpectedly. "I didn't expect the baby to arrive so suddenly. I began feeling pain during the night and rushed to the hospital," she said. "The delivery went very smoothly. We've nicknamed him 'Niannian' because he was born during the New Year, and we hope he grows up happily year after year," Chu added. "This is truly the best New Year surprise for us."