City Enhances Community-based Healthcare

Community-based healthcare now accounts for more than one-third of the city's total medical service volume, indicating that Shanghai has built a comprehensive community-oriented healthcare system and channeled high-quality medical resources to the grassroots level.

A tiered healthcare network has been established in the city. For common and chronic conditions, patients are referred to community health centers, while city- and district-level hospitals form medical clusters for complex diseases. Rehabilitation and long-term health management are handled in the community after surgery.

"Shanghai has built a convenient 15-minute neighborhood health service network, accessible to residents on foot or by bike within 15 minutes," Wen Daxiang stated at a press conference held by the National Health Commission on primary health care.

"Community health centers are actively developing on-site rehabilitation centers, nursing facilities, health management centers, standardized dental clinics and outpatient operating rooms while expanding services in pediatrics, dermatology, ENT, and mental health.

"These centers now offer medications for more than 140 chronic diseases, and all city- and district hospitals reserve half of their outpatient quotas for community-referred patients as priority."

Shanghai now provides general practitioner services in schools, offices, and industrial parks. Health officials have improved pediatric care, hospice care, home-based hospital beds, weight management, and intelligent health monitoring for the elderly and children.

Expatriates living in the city are also welcome to visit the community-based health centers for convenient, high-quality and price-friendly service, health center officials said.