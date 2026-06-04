Fudan Hospital Opens Center for Child Health Management

Fudan University's Children's Hospital has established a new Child Health Management Center that offers comprehensive, multidimensional health assessment and care for children and adolescents.

The launch follows China's National Health Commission and 12 other authorities' Five-Wellness Promotion Plan for Children and Adolescents, which focuses pediatric healthcare on early prevention.

The center provides health assessment, screening, early intervention, and education. Its child-friendly waiting spaces and exam rooms have warm colors and simple layouts. Family amenities include nursing rooms.

The hospital's full-cycle service model includes screening, assessment, intervention, referral, and follow-up treatment from over 50 pediatric subspecialties.

The center serves children and teens aged 0 to 18. It primarily serves families seeking complete health assessments and individualized management programs, as well as children suffering from obesity, poor vision, behavioral disorders, postural problems, dental caries, and other common health concerns.

It offers 12 specialist assessment services, including developmental evaluation, weight control, nutrition guidance, attention and social skills training, mental health counseling, allergy management, physical fitness monitoring, calcium nutrition analysis, and genetic testing.

Its specialist clinics for weight, vision, mental health, bone health, and oral health offer comprehensive evaluations, one-on-one report interpretation, and professional advice.

The Five-Wellness Clinic stands out for its streamlined service: one registration covers assessments in all five main health areas. This saves parents time from visiting multiple departments.

The center provides guidance to children with mild health risks after evaluation, while it promptly transports those with moderate or severe issues to the appropriate departments.

The strategy integrates health management and medical treatment, with constant follow-up to track and address any health condition, the hospital claimed.