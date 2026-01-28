Hospital Opens Educational Hall on Maternity and Newborn Care

An educational hall dedicated to demystifying pregnancy – from prenatal testing and fetal development to newborn care – has opened at the Fengxian branch of the International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital.

The space uses intuitive models, illustrations, interactive displays and AI-assisted tools to help couples planning a family, expectant mothers and their families understand every stage of pregnancy.

The hall is over 3,000 square meters and organized around a timeline of pregnancy preparation, prenatal care, delivery, postpartum recovery, newborn care and early childhood development, according to hospital officials. This creates a comprehensive educational system addressing each phase of the pregnancy.

Visitors can watch surgical and childbirth procedures at the hospital's training center and simulated delivery ward, preparing expectant mothers.

"The hall is a practical step toward building a birth-friendly hospital and society. It helps alleviate anxiety among expectant parents by providing scientific, accurate and authoritative health guidance, making pregnancy and childbirth a more relaxed and comfortable experience," said Wang Yanlin, the hospital's vice president.

"In addition to exhibits, we will offer livestreamed sessions, in-person lectures, Q&A services, and activities for couples and children. We aim to serve not only families in Shanghai but also those across the Yangtze River Delta region."

The hospital offers bilingual staff to expatriates.