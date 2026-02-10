[China Tech] Unexpected Drug Offers New Hope Against Aggressive Breast Cancer

China Tech is a column dedicated to the innovations reshaping China – and, inevitably, the world. From cutting-edge AI labs and next-gen robotics to homegrown apps that redefine daily life, we explore the breakthroughs that emerge from the country's relentless drive for technological dominance. Some are game-changers, others cautionary tales, but all offer a glimpse into the future as it's being built, at breakneck speed, in China.

Medical researchers in Shanghai have unraveled why the most lethal form of breast cancer rapidly develops resistance to immunotherapy – and have identified a commonly prescribed migraine medication that could overcome the problem, offering a novel therapeutic strategy. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) representing its most aggressive and deadly subtype. TNBC carries a significantly higher risk of relapse and metastasis. This form of cancer does not express HER2, progesterone, or estrogen receptors, leaving chemotherapy as the primary treatment option – yet long-term outcomes remain poor. Triple-negative breast cancer accounts for approximately 25 percent of all breast cancer cases, with roughly 300,000 new diagnoses reported each year. " Immunotherapy has emerged as a promising treatment for triple-negative breast cancer, but many patients develop drug resistance in a short period," explained Dr Shao Zhimin of Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, a leading expert in the study. "Previous research into such resistance focused mainly on cancer cells or immune cells, while overlooking the tumor microenvironment ."

"With advances in cancer neuroscience, our team turned to the peripheral nerves infiltrating tumors and recognized that the nervous system may play a critical role in regulating cancer progression and modulating treatment response," he added. Analyzing 360 triple-negative breast cancer samples, the team discovered that sensory nerves, which transmit touch and pain signals, are the predominant nerve type within these tumors. Cancers with dense sensory nerve networks were found to foster an immune-excluded microenvironment , leading to immunotherapy resistance. To verify these findings, researchers conducted foundational experiments and animal studies.

"When we used drugs to inhibit sensory nerve activity, the immune barrier weakened, allowing immune cells to infiltrate the tumor, kill cancer cells, and suppress tumor growth," said Dr Jiang Yizho, vice president of the cancer center and a co-lead researcher. "This study is the first to demonstrate that sensory nerves are key drivers of immune resistance in triple-negative breast cancer. Our innovative approach identifies a clear therapeutic target – transforming an invisible barrier into a treatable one." After uncovering the resistance mechanism, the team searched for a clinical solution and identifiedrimegepant, a migraine medication that blocks CGRP receptors, as a potential weapon to disrupt sensory nerve function and enhance immunotherapy efficacy in TNBC. "We have completed animal testing and plan to initiate human clinical trials within the next one to two years. Both Chinese and expatriate patients can apply to participate in the trial," stated Jian. "Our goal is to translate this discovery into clinical practice as soon as possible to benefit patients." The research was published by the world-leading journal Cell last week.