Shanghai Brings the Future of Healthcare to Dubai Expo

by Cai Wenjun
February 10, 2026
Leading Shanghai hospitals showcased their advanced medical capabilities and innovative digital healthcare solutions at the 2026 Dubai World Health Expo, which opened on February 9 and runs until the 12th. They highlighted medical tourism, remote patient management, and artificial intelligence in medicine.

Zhongshan Hospital is known for its liver surgery, cardiovascular disease management, and complex and critical case treatment. The hospital showed its AI-assisted intelligent medicine platform in outpatient, inpatient, surgical, intensive care, rehabilitation, and health management services.

Shanghai Brings the Future of Healthcare to Dubai Expo
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Zhongshan Hospital showcased its clinical competence and AI-assisted intelligent medicine platform at the expo.
Shanghai Brings the Future of Healthcare to Dubai Expo
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Dr Fan Jia (left), president of Zhongshan Hospital, introduces his hospital during the expo.

The event saw Renji Hospital introduce six intelligent medical products and sign several partnerships. Its "Smart Hospital Solution," which integrates AI into all hospital functions, including operating rooms, ICUs, wards, and Internet Hospital services, presented a patient-centered, AI-enhanced model that attracted Middle Eastern, European, and Southeast Asian healthcare counterparts.

A key focus was Renji's AI Doctor Assistant (AIDA), a large-model intelligent decision-support platform built on medical dialogue data from over 14 million service instances. AIDA is used in 18 departments, including liver surgery, cardiology, rehabilitation medicine, and rheumatology.

It provides real-time, accurate support for clinical decision-making, increases efficiency, and encourages the standardized, digital delivery of high-quality care.

The system is now being extended from hospital settings into homes and community health centers, enabling continuous, whole-process health management.

Shanghai Brings the Future of Healthcare to Dubai Expo
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Renji Hospital reached a partnership deal with UK-based HarleyDoc at the expo.

Renji has entered a collaboration with UK-based HarleyDoc, a medical service platform, to establish a two-way international medical service pathway.

Through this partnership, international patients can have better and easier access to high-end yet cost-effective services in Shanghai, including rehabilitation medicine, complex surgeries and health checkups.

A postoperative remote care platform powered by AI will offer long-term health management after the patients return to the UK, according to Sun Yun, vice president of Renji Hospital.

The hospital also plans to launch international training programs such as AI-assisted surgical training and emergency medicine workshops to attract medical students and professionals from around the world to Shanghai for advanced clinical education.

This participation underscores Shanghai's growing role in shaping the future of digital healthcare and cross-border medical collaboration.

Shanghai Brings the Future of Healthcare to Dubai Expo
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Dr Xia Qiang (left), president of Renji Hospital, emphasizes the application of AI at the hospital booth.

