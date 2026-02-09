Ticket Sales for Spring Festival Films Begin Today

China's 2026 box office sales have already exceeded 2 billion yuan ahead of the nine-day Spring Festival holiday.

On February 9, platforms such as Maoyan and Taopiaopiao will begin selling Spring Festival advance tickets.

Six domestic films – "Pegasus 3," "Panda Plan: The Magical Tribe," "Blade of the Guardians," "Jingzhe," "Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector," and "Per Aspera ad Astra" – have been confirmed for the Spring Festival release.

Spanning genres from martial arts, action, and suspense to fantasy, comedy, and animation, the lineup is designed to appeal to audiences of all ages.

Experts expect top titles to maintain box office momentum in a resilient market. Most expect holiday box office revenue to exceed 8 billion yuan.