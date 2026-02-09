[General]
Oscar

Ticket Sales for Spring Festival Films Begin Today

by Xu Wei
February 9, 2026
Caption: A still from the martial arts film "Blade of the Guardians."

China's 2026 box office sales have already exceeded 2 billion yuan ahead of the nine-day Spring Festival holiday.

On February 9, platforms such as Maoyan and Taopiaopiao will begin selling Spring Festival advance tickets.

Six domestic films – "Pegasus 3," "Panda Plan: The Magical Tribe," "Blade of the Guardians," "Jingzhe," "Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector," and "Per Aspera ad Astra" – have been confirmed for the Spring Festival release.

Spanning genres from martial arts, action, and suspense to fantasy, comedy, and animation, the lineup is designed to appeal to audiences of all ages.

Experts expect top titles to maintain box office momentum in a resilient market. Most expect holiday box office revenue to exceed 8 billion yuan.

Caption: Unknown Pleasures Pictures has secured the Chinese mainland distribution rights for Oscar-nominated films, "Sentimental Value" and "The Secret Agent."
Caption: "Little Amélie or the Character of Rain," nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 98th Academy Awards, has also been confirmed for release in China.

Several films nominated for the 98th Academy Awards have been approved for release on the Chinese mainland, though official release dates are yet to be announced.

Unknown Pleasures Pictures, co-founded by Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke, has secured the distribution rights for the Chinese mainland for Joachim Trier's family comedy "Sentimental Value" and Kleber Mendonça Filho's political thriller "The Secret Agent," both of which have received multiple Oscar nominations.

"Little Amélie or the Character of Rain," nominated for Best Animated Feature, has also been confirmed for release in China, with Taopiaopiao serving as its distributor.

Additionally, Josh Safdie's biopic sports film "Marty Supreme," which has received nine Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, is set for theatrical release on the Chinese mainland.

Caption: "Marty Supreme," which has nine Oscar nominations, will be released in China.

