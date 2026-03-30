[PETAL Insights] Your Blood Has THREE Ways to Kill You. Here's How.

Editor's Note: Thrombosis (the formation of a blood clot inside a vessel) kills more people each year than breast cancer, AIDS, and traffic accidents combined. It is also one of the most preventable serious conditions in modern medicine, provided you know what to look for and when to act. PETAL Insights is a limited series done in partnership with Shanghai Chest Hospital to serve solely as a public health education initiative. What is PETAL? It's Prevention. Early Screening. Treatment. Rehabilitation. Long-term Follow-up. Start here.

In 1856, a German pathologist named Rudolf Virchow proposed something that seemed almost too tidy to be true: that blood clots, wherever they form and whatever they ultimately do, are caused by exactly three things: Damaged vessel walls.

Sluggish or stagnant blood flow.

Blood that has become, for any number of reasons, too eager to clot. He called it a triad. His colleagues, to their credit, largely agreed. Nearly 170 years later, Virchow's Triad is still how doctors think about thrombosis (the formation of a blood clot inside a vessel). Not as a historical curiosity kept around out of respect, but as a working diagnostic framework used in hospitals from Huashan to Harvard. That's a remarkable shelf life for any medical idea, and it tells you something important: the underlying mechanics of a blood clot have not changed, even if our ability to detect and treat them has. The body is not impressed by modernity. So, what actually is a blood clot? Most people, if pressed, would say a clot is just blood that has gone solid. This is approximately true in the way that saying a soufflé is just eggs is approximately true. The mechanism matters. When you cut your finger and the bleeding stops, that's your body doing exactly what it should: platelets (the small cells that rush to seal a wound) arrive at the breach, a mesh of fibrin (a protein that acts as the structural scaffolding of a clot) forms over them, and the wound seals. Job done. This is called hemostasis (the body's normal process of stopping bleeding), and it is one of the genuinely elegant things your circulatory system does without being asked. A thrombus is different. A thrombus forms not at a wound but inside an intact, functioning blood vessel, in blood that is already flowing (or should be). It is not a repair; it is an obstruction. And unlike the clot on your finger, it does not resolve itself politely once it has served its purpose. It grows, or it sits there quietly gathering mass, or it breaks off and travels. Where it ends up depends on where it started, and the destinations are rarely good. This is where Virchow's three conditions become worth knowing by name.

Credit: Ti Gong

Damaged vessel walls. Healthy arterial and venous walls are smooth and chemically inhospitable to clotting; they actively release substances that discourage it. Injury changes this. The injury doesn't have to be dramatic: years of high blood pressure can wear down the endothelium (the delicate inner lining of a blood vessel) the way water erodes stone. Smoking does it chemically. Diabetes does it slowly and systemically. Surgical procedures do it acutely and intentionally, which is why post-operative clot prevention exists. When the lining is compromised, the body reads it as a wound and begins clotting, even though there is no wound. One of the most common triggers in arteries specifically is atherosclerotic plaque (fatty deposits that build up on artery walls over years) that ruptures suddenly, exposing raw tissue that platelets find irresistible. The insidious thing about all of this is how long it can be happening before you know. High blood pressure eroding your vessel walls doesn't feel like anything in particular. One of our CNS colleagues, Jacob Aldaco, spent years with frequent nosebleeds, which he attributed, with complete sincerity, to dry air. Shanghai air, he noted, is very dry. It was not the air.

Slow or stagnant blood flow. Blood moving at a healthy pace sweeps clotting factors (proteins in the blood that activate the clotting process) along before they can accumulate. Blood that is pooling, or barely moving, gives those factors time to concentrate and interact. The classic scenario: fourteen hours in an economy seat on the PVG-LHR, legs bent, circulation restricted, everything from the knee down working against gravity with no assistance from muscle movement. But it doesn't take a long-haul flight. Atrial fibrillation (an irregular heartbeat that causes blood to pool inside the heart) creates similar stasis. So does prolonged bed rest after surgery. So, frankly, does the Thursday when you eat lunch at your desk in Jing'an, take a Didi home, and don't stand up again until midnight. Hypercoagulability (blood that clots too readily). This can be genetic. It can be induced by cancer, pregnancy, hormone therapy, or severe infection. Dehydration is a mundane but real contributor (two Luckin coffees and no water is a lifestyle, not a hydration strategy). The specific triggers vary widely; the effect is the same. The blood becomes, chemically speaking, more aggressive. When all three conditions align, risk multiplies rather than adds. Two corners of the triangle are concerning. Three is when things go wrong quickly. Where a clot forms shapes everything that follows. Arterial thrombi (clots in the arteries, which carry oxygenated blood away from the heart) are dense and platelet-rich, tightly attached to damaged vessel walls. They tend not to travel; they block where they sit, cutting off blood supply to the heart muscle, the brain, or a limb. This is how myocardial infarctions (heart attacks) and ischemic strokes (strokes caused by blocked blood supply to the brain) happen. Venous thrombi (clots in the veins, which return blood to the heart) are structurally different: looser, richer in red blood cells, and far more likely to detach. A clot that forms in the deep veins of the leg can travel up through the right side of the heart and into the pulmonary arteries (the vessels supplying the lungs) in minutes. This is a pulmonary embolism (a potentially fatal blockage of blood flow to the lungs), and it can arrive without much warning. It is, incidentally, exactly why post-surgical patients wear compression socks: a detail Jacob mentions in passing in Part 2 of his recovery account, with the quiet authority of someone who has had a 53-centimeter gash in his leg and would prefer you not find out the same way he did.

None of which is meant to be alarming. It is meant to be accurate. Quick self-check: how many of these apply to you? You sit for long stretches at work, or travel frequently by plane or high-speed rail

You smoke, or manage high blood pressure, diabetes, or high cholesterol

You've had surgery, a significant injury, or a period of forced bed rest recently

You're pregnant, postpartum, or taking hormonal contraception

You have varicose veins (enlarged, twisted veins visible under the skin, often in the legs) or a personal or family history of clotting disorders

You've been treated for cancer, or are currently in treatment Two or more boxes ticked warrant a conversation with a doctor. Not a panic, a conversation. This checklist is for awareness, not diagnosis. The useful thing about Virchow's Triad is that it is also a map of intervention. You cannot always eliminate a risk factor, but you can usually address one or two of the three. Move regularly. Control what is controllable. Know when you are in a high-risk window and talk to someone before it opens, not after. The annual tijian (the standard health check most Shanghai residents do once a year) catches a lot of things. Thrombosis risk isn't usually one of them, because it doesn't announce itself on a standard blood panel. Which makes the Virchow framework something worth carrying around in your head: not as a source of anxiety, but as a way of paying attention.

Credit: Shanghai Daily

This is where the PETAL program comes in. Developed to address thrombosis across its full arc, PETAL stands for: Prevention: building the habits and awareness that reduce risk before a clot forms)

Early Screening: catching warning signs before they become emergencies

Treatment: the clinical response when something does go wrong)

Rehabilitation (the recovery that follows, which is longer and more involved than most people expect)

Long-term Follow-up (because thrombosis, once it has introduced itself, tends to stay in the picture). Session 1 has covered the first letter. The rest of the series covers the others. Virchow would probably approve.