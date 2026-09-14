Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide , we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

It is known for:

The hospital integrates top specialists, world-class equipment and digital medical systems to build an integrated international medical platform: Precise Diagnosis – Personalized Treatment – Full-cycle Health Management.

The Fudan University Eye & ENT Hospital, founded in 1952, is China's top eye, ear, nose, and throat hospital with 3.44 million outpatients. It completed the first gene therapy trials for congenital deafness and hereditary retinal diseases.

Medical Specialties

Ophthalmology

A world-class ophthalmology center with 15 subspecialties and a top-3 national specialty reputation. It meets international advanced standards in refractive surgery, fundus disorders, cornea, glaucoma, and orbital tumors, with 2 million outpatient visits and 110,000 surgeries.

Otorhinolaryngology

Modern Chinese otorhinolaryngology began at this largest ENT, head, and neck surgery clinic and research center. It handles 1.25 million outpatient visits and over 40,000 surgeries annually with 437 beds and 238 specialists and world-first technologies.

Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Integrated department for congenital malformation, trauma, post-tumor reconstruction, and aesthetic plastic surgery of eyes, ears, nose and throat.

Ophthalmology Innovative Technologies

Innovative technologies like the new-generation Robotic SMILE pro, 3D navigation-guided astigmatic relaxing cataract surgery, LTPS lipid thermal pulsation system, keratoprosthesis implantation, transepithelial corneal cross-linking, and genetic testing & counseling for inherited eye diseases.

Otorhinolaryngology Innovative Technologies

World-first OTOF Gene Therapy for Congenital Deafness, Innovative Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Surgical System, AI-assisted TORSS Trans-Oral Robotic Surgery System, Digital Intelligent AI System for Vertigo & Tinnitus, High-precision Surgery for Jugular Foramen Tumors.