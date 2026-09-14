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[SH Health Guide] EYE & ENT Hospital of Fudan University

by Cai Wenjun
September 14, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Eye & ENT Hospital of Fudan University

Top-tier Asian Medical Center for Eye, Ear, Nose & Throat Diseases

Premium International Medical Service of a Tertiary Grade A Hospital

[SH Health Guide] EYE & ENT Hospital of Fudan University

Is the EYE & ENT Hospital Right for You?

The hospital integrates top specialists, world-class equipment and digital medical systems to build an integrated international medical platform: Precise Diagnosis – Personalized Treatment – Full-cycle Health Management.

It is known for:

  • Top-tier Specialists: Academicians, Distinguished Young Scholars, Changjiang Scholars and Lifetime Professors are available for exclusive international consultation.
  • World-exclusive Innovative Therapies: World-first deafness gene therapy, TORSS transoral surgical robot, 3D navigation cataract surgery and LTPS dry eye treatment system.
  • Multilingual Support: Professional interpreters in English, French and Korean accompany the whole medical process.
  • Direct Commercial Insurance Settlement: Cooperate with global premium insurers for direct payment without upfront large expenses, with dedicated claim assistants.

About EYE & ENT Hospital of Fudan University

The Fudan University Eye & ENT Hospital, founded in 1952, is China's top eye, ear, nose, and throat hospital with 3.44 million outpatients. It completed the first gene therapy trials for congenital deafness and hereditary retinal diseases.

Medical Specialties

Ophthalmology

A world-class ophthalmology center with 15 subspecialties and a top-3 national specialty reputation. It meets international advanced standards in refractive surgery, fundus disorders, cornea, glaucoma, and orbital tumors, with 2 million outpatient visits and 110,000 surgeries.

Otorhinolaryngology

Modern Chinese otorhinolaryngology began at this largest ENT, head, and neck surgery clinic and research center. It handles 1.25 million outpatient visits and over 40,000 surgeries annually with 437 beds and 238 specialists and world-first technologies.

Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Integrated department for congenital malformation, trauma, post-tumor reconstruction, and aesthetic plastic surgery of eyes, ears, nose and throat.

Ophthalmology Innovative Technologies

Innovative technologies like the new-generation Robotic SMILE pro, 3D navigation-guided astigmatic relaxing cataract surgery, LTPS lipid thermal pulsation system, keratoprosthesis implantation, transepithelial corneal cross-linking, and genetic testing & counseling for inherited eye diseases.

Otorhinolaryngology Innovative Technologies

World-first OTOF Gene Therapy for Congenital Deafness, Innovative Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Surgical System, AI-assisted TORSS Trans-Oral Robotic Surgery System, Digital Intelligent AI System for Vertigo & Tinnitus, High-precision Surgery for Jugular Foramen Tumors.

Signature Departments

1. Department of Ophthalmology

Refractive Surgery

Cataract & Refractive Lens Surgery

Cornea & Ocular Surface Care

Dry Eye Care

2. Department of Otorhinolaryngology

Otology Center: The world's first OTOF gene therapy for congenital deafness, cochlear implantation, lateral skull base tumor surgery, digital AI treatment for sudden deafness, vertigo & tinnitus

Rhinology & Nasal Allergy

Laryngology & Head Neck Surgery

Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology

3. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Department

Ear Surgery: Microtia correction, total auricular reconstruction, auricular defect repair, implantable hearing reconstruction

Oculoplastic Surgery: Blepharoplasty, ptosis correction, orbital fracture repair, eyelid reconstruction after tumor resection

Rhinoplasty: Nasal deformity correction, post-skull-base nasal reconstruction, comprehensive aesthetic rhinoplasty

Functional Reconstruction: Facial paralysis restoration, laser anti-aging, minimally invasive facial aesthetics

IF U GO

Eye & ENT Hospital of Fudan University

Xuhui Campus

Address: 83 Fenyang Rd, Xuhui District 徐汇区汾阳路 83 号

Nearest Metro: Line 1, Changshu Road Station

Minhang Campus

Address: 2600 Jiangyue Rd, Minhang District 闵行区江月路 2600 号

Nearest Metro: Line 8, Jiangyue Rd Station

Eye Center

Address: 19 Baoqing Rd, Xuhui District 徐汇区宝庆路 19 号

Nearest Metro: Line 1, Changshu Rd Station

Day Surgery Center

Address: 389 Yaohua Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区耀华路 389 号

Nearest Metro: Line 7, Changqing Rd Station

Tel: +86 021-34232593 (International Medical Center)

Website: www.fdeent.org

[SH Health Guide] EYE & ENT Hospital of Fudan University

Editor: Fu Rong

#Pudong#Xuhui#Pudong New Area#Fudan University#Minhang#Shanghai
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