Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide , we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Medical Tourism Pilot Institution Specialists from 14 Countries in 10 Languages

It is especially known for:

Parkway Shanghai is recommended for patients seeking complex medical treatment and aesthetic services with international standards.

Parkway Shanghai, a member of IHH Healthcare, which operates 190 facilities across 10 countries, was among the first foreign healthcare providers in China. With over 40 clinical departments and specialists from 14 nations speaking 10 languages, they offer reliable, internationally accredited treatment to patients from around the world.

Medical Specialties

Orthopedics



Diagnosis and treatment for joint pain, injuries, and mobility-related conditions with rehabilitation support.

Traditional Chinese Medicine

Holistic traditional Chinese medicine therapies include Tuina and acupuncture, which are used for physical conditioning, pain relief, and sub-health recuperation.

Cardiology

Diagnosis and treatment for complex cardiac conditions, including coronary artery disease, heart failure, and arrhythmias.

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