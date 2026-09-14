Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide , we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Is Shanghai Children's Medical Center Right for You?

Shanghai Children's Medical Center (SCMC) is recommended for children from birth through all stages of growth, covering common, complex, and critical conditions across all pediatric subspecialties, as well as child health management across all pediatric subspecialties.

It is especially known for:

Pediatric cardiothoracic surgery

Pediatric hematology & oncology

Functional neurosurgery