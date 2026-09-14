[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Children's Medical Center
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Shanghai Children's Medical Center
Leading Pediatric Specialty Hospital for International Patients
Is Shanghai Children's Medical Center Right for You?
Shanghai Children's Medical Center (SCMC) is recommended for children from birth through all stages of growth, covering common, complex, and critical conditions across all pediatric subspecialties, as well as child health management across all pediatric subspecialties.
It is especially known for:
Pediatric cardiothoracic surgery
Pediatric hematology & oncology
Functional neurosurgery
About SCMC
Founded in 1998, SCMC is affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine and is one of China's top tertiary children's hospitals, treating domestic and international patients.
Medical Specialties
General & Specialty Outpatient Clinics
Comprehensive consultations across all pediatric subspecialties, from general pediatrics to complex disease management.
Pediatric Surgical Specialties
Advanced surgical interventions for congenital heart defects, chest tumors, and neurological conditions.
Child Health Management
Preventive care, growth and development monitoring, nutrition guidance, and wellness programs for children of all ages.
Speciality Departments
1. Cardiothoracic Surgery
Congenital heart disease surgery
Pediatric chest tumor resection
Minimally invasive thoracic surgery
2. Hematology & Oncology
Leukemia and lymphoma treatment
Solid tumor management (neuroblastoma, Wilms tumor, etc.)
Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
Cell immunotherapy
3. Functional Neurosurgery
Epilepsy surgery
Selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) for spastic cerebral palsy
Deep brain stimulation (DBS) for movement disorders
IF YOU GO
Shanghai Children's Medical Center
Address: 1678 Dongfang Rd, Pudong New Area, Shanghai 东方路1678号
International Medical Department
Tel: +86 21 3862 6948 (English-speaking service) / +86 21 3862 6141
Email: scmcvip@163.com
Website: https://www.scmc.com.cn
Nearest Metro: Line 6 (Shanghai Children's Medical Center Station)
Editor: Fu Rong