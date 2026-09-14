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[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Children's Medical Center

SH Health Guide
by Cai Wenjun
September 14, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai Children's Medical Center

Leading Pediatric Specialty Hospital for International Patients

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Children's Medical Center

Is Shanghai Children's Medical Center Right for You?

Shanghai Children's Medical Center (SCMC) is recommended for children from birth through all stages of growth, covering common, complex, and critical conditions across all pediatric subspecialties, as well as child health management across all pediatric subspecialties.

It is especially known for:

Pediatric cardiothoracic surgery

Pediatric hematology & oncology

Functional neurosurgery

About SCMC

Founded in 1998, SCMC is affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine and is one of China's top tertiary children's hospitals, treating domestic and international patients.

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Children's Medical Center

Medical Specialties

General & Specialty Outpatient Clinics

Comprehensive consultations across all pediatric subspecialties, from general pediatrics to complex disease management.

Pediatric Surgical Specialties

Advanced surgical interventions for congenital heart defects, chest tumors, and neurological conditions.

Child Health Management

Preventive care, growth and development monitoring, nutrition guidance, and wellness programs for children of all ages.

Speciality Departments

1. Cardiothoracic Surgery

Congenital heart disease surgery

Pediatric chest tumor resection

Minimally invasive thoracic surgery

2. Hematology & Oncology

Leukemia and lymphoma treatment

Solid tumor management (neuroblastoma, Wilms tumor, etc.)

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Cell immunotherapy

3. Functional Neurosurgery

Epilepsy surgery

Selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) for spastic cerebral palsy

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) for movement disorders

IF YOU GO

Shanghai Children's Medical Center

Address: 1678 Dongfang Rd, Pudong New Area, Shanghai 东方路1678号

International Medical Department

Tel: +86 21 3862 6948 (English-speaking service) / +86 21 3862 6141

Email: scmcvip@163.com

Website: https://www.scmc.com.cn

Nearest Metro: Line 6 (Shanghai Children's Medical Center Station)

Editor: Fu Rong

#Pudong#Pudong New Area#Shanghai Jiao Tong University#DBS#Shanghai
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