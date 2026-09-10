[SH Health Guide] Shanghai East Hospital
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Shanghai East Hospital
Minimally Invasive Technology · Short-Stay Medi-Recovery · One-Stop International Medical Services
Is Shanghai East Hospital Right for You?
Shanghai East Hospital is recommended for patients seeking international standard service.
It is especially known for:
- 30 years of premium healthcare experience
- Eight international medical centers
- Short-stay medi-recovery
- Integrated and one-stop services
About Shanghai East
The hospital has provided excellent healthcare in Lujiazui financial district for 30 years. With over half of its senior physicians trained or practicing overseas, it may provide multilingual medical services in English, Japanese, Korean, and other languages.
Medical Specialties
International Thoracic Diseases Medical Center
Screening for minimally invasive surgery for pulmonary nodules is completed within 3 days, led by the president of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer.
International Maternal-Fetal Medicine Center
Minimally invasive solutions for women throughout the full spectrum from preconception to postpartum – preterm birth prevention and high-risk pregnancy management.
International Digestive Diseases Medical Center
Detected and endoscopically resected on the same day, the pioneering STER procedure has been incorporated into international guidelines.
International Cerebrovascular Diseases Medical Center
Stroke emergency and minimally invasive thrombectomy – world-leading intravenous thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy techniques.
International Hepatobiliary & Pancreatic Surgery Center
Minimally invasive gallbladder-preserving surgery with precise stone removal–single-port laparoscopic techniques that preserve gallbladder function.
International Cardiovascular Diseases Medical Center
Minimally invasive cardiac procedures without open-heart surgery – Asia's first hybrid operating room.
Signature Departments
1. Digestive Endoscopy Center
Early-stage gastrointestinal cancer screening and polypectomy
Endoscopic minimally invasive resection
2. Thoracic Oncology Center
Multidisciplinary consultations combined with precision biopsy
Diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment
3. Minimally Invasive Interventional Therapy Center
Nodules throughout the body
Ultrasound-guided precise ablation for nodules in the thyroid, breast, liver, and other organs.
Day surgery
IF U GO
Shanghai East Hospital
Address: 150 Jimo Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东即墨路150号
Tel: 189-1757-0336 (International Medical Department)
Nearest Metro: Line 2 / Line 14, South Pudong Road Station
Website: www.easthospital.cn
Editor: Fu Rong