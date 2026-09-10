[General]
Pudong
Pudong New Area
Lujiazui

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai East Hospital

SH Health Guide
by Cai Wenjun
September 10, 2026
Share Article:

Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai East Hospital

Minimally Invasive Technology · Short-Stay Medi-Recovery · One-Stop International Medical Services

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai East Hospital

Is Shanghai East Hospital Right for You?

Shanghai East Hospital is recommended for patients seeking international standard service.

It is especially known for:

  • 30 years of premium healthcare experience
  • Eight international medical centers
  • Short-stay medi-recovery
  • Integrated and one-stop services

About Shanghai East

The hospital has provided excellent healthcare in Lujiazui financial district for 30 years. With over half of its senior physicians trained or practicing overseas, it may provide multilingual medical services in English, Japanese, Korean, and other languages.

Medical Specialties

International Thoracic Diseases Medical Center

Screening for minimally invasive surgery for pulmonary nodules is completed within 3 days, led by the president of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer.

International Maternal-Fetal Medicine Center

Minimally invasive solutions for women throughout the full spectrum from preconception to postpartum – preterm birth prevention and high-risk pregnancy management.

International Digestive Diseases Medical Center

Detected and endoscopically resected on the same day, the pioneering STER procedure has been incorporated into international guidelines.

International Cerebrovascular Diseases Medical Center

Stroke emergency and minimally invasive thrombectomy – world-leading intravenous thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy techniques.

International Hepatobiliary & Pancreatic Surgery Center

Minimally invasive gallbladder-preserving surgery with precise stone removal–single-port laparoscopic techniques that preserve gallbladder function.

International Cardiovascular Diseases Medical Center

Minimally invasive cardiac procedures without open-heart surgery – Asia's first hybrid operating room.

Signature Departments

1. Digestive Endoscopy Center

Early-stage gastrointestinal cancer screening and polypectomy

Endoscopic minimally invasive resection

2. Thoracic Oncology Center

Multidisciplinary consultations combined with precision biopsy

Diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment

3. Minimally Invasive Interventional Therapy Center

Nodules throughout the body

Ultrasound-guided precise ablation for nodules in the thyroid, breast, liver, and other organs.

Day surgery

IF U GO

Shanghai East Hospital

Address: 150 Jimo Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东即墨路150号

Tel: 189-1757-0336 (International Medical Department)

Nearest Metro: Line 2 / Line 14, South Pudong Road Station

Website: www.easthospital.cn

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai East Hospital

Editor: Fu Rong

#Pudong#Pudong New Area#Lujiazui#Shanghai
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Building a Community Through Food, Culture and Connection
FEATURED
[SHE POWER]
Building a Community Through Food, Culture and Connection
@ Yang DiLineSep 10, 2026
Red Star Macalline Steps Up Overseas Expansion as Chinese Furniture Makers Go Global
Red Star Macalline Steps Up Overseas Expansion as Chinese Furniture Makers Go Global
Red Star Macalline Steps Up Overseas Expansion as Chinese Furniture Makers Go Global
Defining Reality: When AI Hits the Real World
[In Perspective]
Defining Reality: When AI Hits the Real World
This is the final leg of a four-part special that accompanies the Insight Forum at the Inclusion Conference on the Bund in Shanghai.
Defining Reality: What Must Remain Human?
[In Perspective]
Defining Reality: What Must Remain Human?
This is the third of a four-part special that accompanies the Insight Forum at the Inclusion Conference on the Bund in Shanghai.

Popular Reads

DeepSeek Eyes Shanghai Listing via STAR Market
1

DeepSeek Eyes Shanghai Listing via STAR Market

Student Group Honored for 32-Year Reading Relay for Visually Impaired Teacher
2

Student Group Honored for 32-Year Reading Relay for Visually Impaired Teacher

AI Glasses Offer New Way To Explore Yuyuan
3

AI Glasses Offer New Way To Explore Yuyuan

Apple's First Foldable iPhone Becomes Its Priciest Phone Yet
4

Apple's First Foldable iPhone Becomes Its Priciest Phone Yet