Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide , we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

It is especially known for:

The hospital has provided excellent healthcare in Lujiazui financial district for 30 years. With over half of its senior physicians trained or practicing overseas, it may provide multilingual medical services in English, Japanese, Korean, and other languages.

Medical Specialties

International Thoracic Diseases Medical Center

Screening for minimally invasive surgery for pulmonary nodules is completed within 3 days, led by the president of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer.

International Maternal-Fetal Medicine Center

Minimally invasive solutions for women throughout the full spectrum from preconception to postpartum – preterm birth prevention and high-risk pregnancy management.

International Digestive Diseases Medical Center

Detected and endoscopically resected on the same day, the pioneering STER procedure has been incorporated into international guidelines.

International Cerebrovascular Diseases Medical Center

Stroke emergency and minimally invasive thrombectomy – world-leading intravenous thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy techniques.

International Hepatobiliary & Pancreatic Surgery Center

Minimally invasive gallbladder-preserving surgery with precise stone removal–single-port laparoscopic techniques that preserve gallbladder function.

International Cardiovascular Diseases Medical Center

Minimally invasive cardiac procedures without open-heart surgery – Asia's first hybrid operating room.