[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital
Top Reconstructive, Oral & Maxillofacial Treatments for International Patients
Is Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital Right for You?
Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital is recommended for patients seeking reconstructive and plastic surgery and oral and maxillofacial treatment. It is especially known for:
- Microsurgical reconstruction
- Craniofacial surgery
- Vascular malformations
- Burn and plastic surgery
- Hand Surgery
- Aesthetic (cosmetic) Surgery
- Orthognathic surgery for complex dentofacial deformities
- Multidisciplinary joint therapy for oral cancer
About Shanghai Ninth
Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital was founded in 1920 and has unique disciplinary characteristics. Under the "Health＆Beauty" philosophy, the international medical department aims to redefine international medical services. Its one-stop service system meets diverse and high-end medical needs with flexible appointments, rapid consultation, easy payment, and welcoming services.
Medical Specialties
Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery
One of the world's largest and most influential centers for clinical care, research, and education in the field of reconstructive surgery, as well as a range of services including light medical aesthetics, laser aesthetics, and scar revision.
Oral and Maxillofacial Treatment
No. 1 in Asia for the diagnosis and treatment of oral and maxillofacial head and neck tumors.
Vision & Hearing Center
Complex cataract surgery, management of all forms of eye problems like glaucoma, retinal and macular diseases, medical and surgical care for ocular surface and corneal disorders, integrated treatment for orbital diseases, ocular tumors, and eyelid pathologies.
Head & Neck Surgery
The department includes Otology & Skull Base Surgery, Nasal Deformity Reconstruction, and Laryngology & Head and Neck Oncology. It serves as Shanghai's designated center for cochlear implantation and pediatric hearing disorder diagnosis and treatment.
Auditory Medicine, Reconstruction of Ear and Nose Deformities, and Comprehensive Management of Head and Neck Tumors.
Signature Departments
1. Center for Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery
Deformity and injury reconstruction
Aesthetic (Cosmetic) Surgery
2. Oral and Maxillofacial Center
Dental aesthetics
Oral health management
Rare diseases across all oral subspecialties
3. Vision & Hearing Center
Full spectrum of ocular conditions
Head & Neck Surgery
If U Go
The International Medical Department of Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital
Address: 1908 Gaoke Rd W., Pudong New Area, Shanghai
Official Website: www.9hospital.com.cn
Tele: +86 021-53314069,+86 021-53314168
Nearest Metro: Line 7, Yanggao Rd South Station
Editor: Fu Rong