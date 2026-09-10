Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide , we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital is recommended for patients seeking reconstructive and plastic surgery and oral and maxillofacial treatment. It is especially known for:

Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital was founded in 1920 and has unique disciplinary characteristics. Under the "Health＆Beauty" philosophy, the international medical department aims to redefine international medical services. Its one-stop service system meets diverse and high-end medical needs with flexible appointments, rapid consultation, easy payment, and welcoming services.

Medical Specialties

Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery

One of the world's largest and most influential centers for clinical care, research, and education in the field of reconstructive surgery, as well as a range of services including light medical aesthetics, laser aesthetics, and scar revision.

Oral and Maxillofacial Treatment

No. 1 in Asia for the diagnosis and treatment of oral and maxillofacial head and neck tumors.

Vision & Hearing Center

Complex cataract surgery, management of all forms of eye problems like glaucoma, retinal and macular diseases, medical and surgical care for ocular surface and corneal disorders, integrated treatment for orbital diseases, ocular tumors, and eyelid pathologies.

Head & Neck Surgery

The department includes Otology & Skull Base Surgery, Nasal Deformity Reconstruction, and Laryngology & Head and Neck Oncology. It serves as Shanghai's designated center for cochlear implantation and pediatric hearing disorder diagnosis and treatment.

Auditory Medicine, Reconstruction of Ear and Nose Deformities, and Comprehensive Management of Head and Neck Tumors.