[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center

Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide , we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

China's first medical institution equipped with both proton and heavy ion radiotherapy systems

It is especially known for:

Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Hospital is a modern, international oncology center integrating medical services, scientific research and education.

Since opening in May 2015, the hospital has treated over 9,600 patients. Over 1,000 cases have been treated annually for five years, giving the institution extensive clinical experience.

Medical Specialties

Radiation

Over 50 types of tumors are eligible for treatment. Nasopharyngeal carcinoma, intracranial and skull base tumors, lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer and pancreatic cancer are designated as key clinical diseases, accounting for roughly three-quarters of all patients.

Heavy ion therapy

Recurrent nasopharyngeal carcinoma and lung cancer, particularly when they present as small pulmonary nodules, signify significant advancements in global radiotherapy.

International Medical Services

The hospital continues to advance integrated medical and insurance services. It has partnered with many domestic and international insurers to launch exclusive insurance products covering proton and heavy ion treatment.