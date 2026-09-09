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[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital

by Cai Wenjun
September 9, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital

Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine · Multidisciplinary Care · Professional Services for International Patients

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital

Is Shanghai Seventh Right for You?

Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital is a top hospital integrating Chinese and Western medicine, with comprehensive capabilities in clinical care, teaching, research, prevention, and rehabilitation.

It is especially known for:

  • Traditional Chinese Medicine General Practice
  • Traditional Chinese Medicine Orthopedics & Traumatology
  • Rehabilitation Medicine
  • Acupuncture

About Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital

The hospital's International Medical Department handles specialist consultations, exams, treatment, interdisciplinary teamwork, and cross-language care navigation.

Medical Specialties

Traditional Chinese Medicine General Practice

Modern diagnostic testing and risk assessment to provide continuous, individualized TCM care for common and chronic conditions, functional complaints, and health maintenance.

Traditional Chinese Medicine Orthopedics & Traumatology

Integrative therapy with TCM orthopedic principles, modern imaging and rehabilitation to provide staged conservative care and functional recovery plans.

Rehabilitation Medicine

Continuous care combining assessment, treatment, training, education and follow-up.

Signature Departments

1. TCM General Department

Common Disease

Chronic Care

General Medicine

Women & Older Adults

Preventive Care

2. TCM Orthopedics & Traumatology Department

Spine-Related Conditions

Limb & Joint Conditions

Soft-Tissue & Sports Injuries

Fracture & Postoperative Recovery

Chronic Pain Management

3. Rehabilitation Medicine Department

Orthopedic & Sports Rehabilitation

Neurological Rehabilitation

Pain & Posture Management

Geriatric & Chronic Rehabilitation

4. Acupuncture Department

Pain Management

Neurological Function

Sleep & Stress-Related Concerns

Digestive & Women's Health

If U GO

Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital

Address: 358 Datong Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区大同路358号

Nearest Metro: Line 10, Gangcheng Road Station

Tel: 189-3083-1116 / 021-58670561-6603 (International Medical Department)

Website: www.hosno7.com/shsqyy

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital

Editor: Fu Rong

#Pudong#Pudong New Area#Shanghai
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