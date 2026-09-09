[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital
Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine · Multidisciplinary Care · Professional Services for International Patients
Is Shanghai Seventh Right for You?
Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital is a top hospital integrating Chinese and Western medicine, with comprehensive capabilities in clinical care, teaching, research, prevention, and rehabilitation.
It is especially known for:
- Traditional Chinese Medicine General Practice
- Traditional Chinese Medicine Orthopedics & Traumatology
- Rehabilitation Medicine
- Acupuncture
About Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital
The hospital's International Medical Department handles specialist consultations, exams, treatment, interdisciplinary teamwork, and cross-language care navigation.
Medical Specialties
Traditional Chinese Medicine General Practice
Modern diagnostic testing and risk assessment to provide continuous, individualized TCM care for common and chronic conditions, functional complaints, and health maintenance.
Traditional Chinese Medicine Orthopedics & Traumatology
Integrative therapy with TCM orthopedic principles, modern imaging and rehabilitation to provide staged conservative care and functional recovery plans.
Rehabilitation Medicine
Continuous care combining assessment, treatment, training, education and follow-up.
Signature Departments
1. TCM General Department
Common Disease
Chronic Care
General Medicine
Women & Older Adults
Preventive Care
2. TCM Orthopedics & Traumatology Department
Spine-Related Conditions
Limb & Joint Conditions
Soft-Tissue & Sports Injuries
Fracture & Postoperative Recovery
Chronic Pain Management
3. Rehabilitation Medicine Department
Orthopedic & Sports Rehabilitation
Neurological Rehabilitation
Pain & Posture Management
Geriatric & Chronic Rehabilitation
4. Acupuncture Department
Pain Management
Neurological Function
Sleep & Stress-Related Concerns
Digestive & Women's Health
If U GO
Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital
Address: 358 Datong Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区大同路358号
Nearest Metro: Line 10, Gangcheng Road Station
Tel: 189-3083-1116 / 021-58670561-6603 (International Medical Department)
Website: www.hosno7.com/shsqyy
Editor: Fu Rong