[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital

Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine · Multidisciplinary Care · Professional Services for International Patients

Is Shanghai Seventh Right for You? Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital is a top hospital integrating Chinese and Western medicine, with comprehensive capabilities in clinical care, teaching, research, prevention, and rehabilitation.

It is especially known for: Traditional Chinese Medicine General Practice

Traditional Chinese Medicine Orthopedics & Traumatology

Rehabilitation Medicine

Acupuncture

About Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital The hospital's International Medical Department handles specialist consultations, exams, treatment, interdisciplinary teamwork, and cross-language care navigation.

Medical Specialties Traditional Chinese Medicine General Practice Modern diagnostic testing and risk assessment to provide continuous, individualized TCM care for common and chronic conditions, functional complaints, and health maintenance. Traditional Chinese Medicine Orthopedics & Traumatology Integrative therapy with TCM orthopedic principles, modern imaging and rehabilitation to provide staged conservative care and functional recovery plans. Rehabilitation Medicine Continuous care combining assessment, treatment, training, education and follow-up.

Signature Departments 1. TCM General Department Common Disease Chronic Care General Medicine Women & Older Adults Preventive Care 2. TCM Orthopedics & Traumatology Department Spine-Related Conditions Limb & Joint Conditions Soft-Tissue & Sports Injuries Fracture & Postoperative Recovery Chronic Pain Management 3. Rehabilitation Medicine Department Orthopedic & Sports Rehabilitation Neurological Rehabilitation Pain & Posture Management Geriatric & Chronic Rehabilitation 4. Acupuncture Department Pain Management Neurological Function Sleep & Stress-Related Concerns Digestive & Women's Health