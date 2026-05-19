Shanghai Hospital Launches Pioneering Emergency Pain Relief Service

Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital has launched an innovative emergency waiting-period analgesia clinic, introducing a people-centered pain management model for patients suffering from acute pain – a long-awaited upgrade to emergency medical services.

As the first of its kind in Shanghai, this specialized emergency service enables patients with orthopedic trauma, accidental injuries, and other pains like severe toothaches and intense headaches to receive timely pain relief before surgery. It also allows them to rest comfortably while waiting for further diagnostic treatment the next day, according to hospital authorities.

Serving as a top-tier urban trauma center and home to the National Center for Orthopedics, the hospital's emergency department treats hundreds of patients with accidental injuries, fractures, and soft tissue damage on a daily basis. Most of these patients endure severe acute pain throughout pre-examination and pre-treatment waiting procedures.

"Most patients with fractures or dislocations experience excruciating pain. Prolonged waits for imaging scans and specialist consultations not only cause severe physical and mental distress but also trigger tachycardia and elevated blood pressure. This increases the risk of cardiovascular emergencies and inflammatory responses, while compromising postoperative recovery outcomes," explained Dr Wang Xiaofeng, an anesthesiologist at the clinic. "Timely and targeted pain control calms patients, improves medical compliance, and optimizes overall treatment efficacy."

At the dedicated analgesia clinic, anesthesiologists conduct rapid patient assessments and administer personalized pain relief regimens. This pioneering initiative transforms emergency care from passive pain tolerance to active, early pain intervention.

"For elderly patients with femoral neck fractures, we deliver targeted regional nerve blocks to avoid interfering with underlying conditions and daily bodily functions. This method effectively alleviates more than half of acute pain symptoms," Wang noted. "For patients fitted with analgesia pumps, pain intensity can be reduced by up to 90 percent."