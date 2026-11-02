Zhongshan Hospital's Qingpu Campus Begins Trial Operations

Zhongshan Hospital's Qingpu New Town Campus began trial operations on October 29.

The new campus on 888 Panlongpu Road houses top-tier medical resources. It has six disease-specific clinical facilities and offers a range of outpatient services, including general, specialized, expert, senior-expert, and one-stop clinics.

As a core component of Zhongshan Hospital's National Comprehensive Medical Centre initiative, the Qingpu New Town Campus operates under the hospital's unified governance. It brings on board academician‑led expert teams and more than 20 National Key Clinical Specialties.

Throughout the trial phase, department chairs and leading specialists from the main campus will make regular on‑site visits to provide outpatient consultations, ward rounds, surgeries and clinical mentorship. Digital-intelligent technologies will support cross-site care collaboration, with headquarters-backed protocols for referrals, consultations, and emergency critical care support.

The campus fosters a "patient-centered, disease-driven" care model by clustering related specialties for efficient multidisciplinary collaboration. Built on strong digital infrastructure, a real-time MDT platform connects the Qingpu campus to the main hospital, enabling remote consultation and shared clinical decisions across outpatient, inpatient, and operating rooms. Complex condition care becomes more accessible, timely, and standardized with this framework.

Six disease-specific centers provide care for coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, hepatobiliary, gastrointestinal, lung, thyroid, large vessel, and cerebrovascular disorders, supported by general medical and surgical inpatient wards. In addition to routine clinics, one-stop and MDT outpatient services are provided. The one-stop pathway streamlines patient registration and travel by coordinating specialties, examinations, diagnostic evaluations, treatment planning, and admission scheduling.

Trial services follow a "steady, progressive opening" roadmap. Core outpatient and inpatient functions go live first, with dynamic adjustments based on operational performance and patient needs; priority will be given to treating complex and critically ill patients. During the trial period, 324 inpatient beds and 33 general ICU beds are available.

Phase I of the campus has 600 beds spread over 172,000 square meters. Enclosed courtyards create a soothing atmosphere. To schedule appointments, use the official WeChat mini-program of Zhongshan Hospital. The G50 Shanghai–Chongqing Expressway and Songze Elevated Road lead to Gate 7 parking at 49 Xuejiawan Road. At Dianshanhu Avenue Station (Exit 4), Metro Line 17 passengers can transfer to the 1516 shuttle bus and get off at Xuejiawan Road Zhaotunpu Road Stop.

Strategically located between the Hongqiao International Open Hub and the Yangtze River Delta Integrated Demonstration Zone, the campus represents a key livelihood project advancing the Healthy China strategy, Yangtze River Delta integration, and Shanghai's "Five New Towns" development plan.

Cutting‑edge technologies, including 5G, surgical robots and artificial intelligence, are used for smart triage, intelligent ward management, remote consultation and AI‑aided diagnosis. Integrated platforms for electronic medical records, clinician workstations, pharmacy inventory management, data aggregation and patient follow‑up streamline the entire care continuum.

Hospital officials noted that Zhongshan Hospital will partner with Qingpu District to develop the Medical Intelligence Valley. Capitalizing on abundant on‑site clinical scenarios, the collaboration aims to connect basic research, clinical validation and industrial translation, ultimately building the campus into a smart research‑oriented hospital.

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