[First in SH] Celine, Made in Nature and Jocqueline Put SH in the Spotlight Again

First in Shanghai is a column about Shanghai's "debut economy," which emphasizes being first, fast and everywhere. The policy project has become a citywide phenomenon combining economic planning and cultural spectacle. This series will examine how local and international companies are using Shanghai to launch goods and create experiences. Its retail is ritual, and commerce is an event, and we're here to explain what it all means. Here are some of the latest "first stores" to launch in the city.

Shanghai's newest openings aren't trying to be louder – they're getting more specific. A heritage compound becomes a summer escape. A craft store expands into something closer to a cultural archive. For the first time, an online brand enters a physical location. Across the city, these projects feel less like standard retail launches and more like carefully constructed environments, each with its own logic and pace. What's interesting isn't just what's opening, but how. Brands are no longer simply presenting products – they're shaping context, inviting people to move through space, interact, and stay a little longer. Celine Celine returns to Zhangyuan with a limited-time space set within the historic Shikumen compound (April 13 to May 10), unveiling its globally debuting summer collection. The space, inspired by a seaside holiday, exudes a distinctly French resort vibe. The exterior showcases sweeping ocean visuals, and the plaza transforms into dune-like landscapes. Two elegant wooden cabins complete the scene – one serving as an ice cream bar, the other dedicated to cycling and surfing-themed experiences. A specially designed ping-pong area in the courtyard adds a playful cultural bridge between China and France.

Celine pop-up featuring cycling and skateboarding-themed display elements Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile

Table tennis game area Credit: Zhu Yile 3 Photos | View Slide Show

The ground floor of the main building features summery displays that seamlessly blend classic beach house elements with Parisian interior aesthetics. The globally launched Été Celine summer collection is presented here, spanning women's ready-to-wear, accessories, and a curated selection of menswear – effortlessly refined yet relaxed. On the other side of the space, a personalization zone offers on-site customization services for handbags, small leather goods, and denim pieces – this service is being introduced globally for the first time and exclusively at Zhangyuan. Visitors can mix and match Chinese zodiac motifs, all 26 letters of the alphabet, as well as archival elements like elephants and cats to create their own designs. Upstairs, four distinct zones, including jewelry and haute parfumerie displays, a photo booth, and private salons, deepen the immersive journey, where French flair meets contemporary fashion. Address: W12 Zhangyuan, Lane 590 Weihai Rd 张园W12, 威海路590弄

Drinks and candies at the ice cream shop Credit: Zhu Yile

Transparent lollipops tied with blue ribbons printed with the Celine logo – delicate and beautifully designed Credit: Zhu Yile

Cookies Credit: Zhu Yile

Beverages Credit: Zhu Yile

Two girls chatting and enjoying drinks inside the shop Credit: Zhu Yile 5 Photos | View Slide Show

The layout of the ice cream shop Credit: Zhu Yile



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On-site customization service offering creative combinations of the 12 Chinese zodiac signs and 26 English letters. This service is being launched globally for the first time and is exclusively available at Zhangyuan. Credit: Zhu Yile



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Global launch of the Été Celine summer collection Credit: Zhu Yile

The bicycles on display are all available for purchase Credit: Zhu Yile



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Global debut of the Été Celine summer collection Credit: Zhu Yile



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Smting | 西木汀 Smting has opened its first offline flagship store in Shanghai's Huaihai Road commercial area. Established in 2014, Smting is one of the pioneering designer handbag brands in China, having previously concentrated on e-commerce. In 2026, the brand launched a full-channel strategy, bringing its online momentum into physical retail. The Shanghai flagship marks its formal entry into brick-and-mortar expansion. Address: 2/F, Parkson, 918 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海百盛2层,淮海中路918号

Credit: Zhu Yile

Product displays inside the store – bags are made of cowhide leather and are reasonably priced with good value, while the jewelry tends to be relatively more expensive.



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Jocqueline Jocqueline, the colorful leather goods brand that gained popularity in Seoul, has opened a special concept flagship store at Zhangyuan in Shanghai. This niche brand, based in Seoul, was founded by a Chinese-Korean couple. Starting with finely crafted phone cases, it has gradually expanded into a full range of bags. The brand blends cutting-edge Korean fashion aesthetics with century-old French leather craftsmanship, using premium French leather and distinctive, pastoral-inspired color palettes to create products with both exceptional texture and feel. Its brand philosophy, "Colorful Soul," reflects a belief in enriching life through color while expressing quality through leather. The vibrant, dopamine-inspired hues instantly lift the mood, with dozens of exclusive high-saturation colors that are rarely duplicated – giving each piece a strong sense of identity. After Nanjing, Shenzhen, and Chengdu, this is its fourth Chinese mainland store. Address: Zhangyuan W8, 210 Maoming Rd N. 张园W8, 茂名北路210号

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Phone cases made of cowhide leather cost around 400 yuan (US$58.6) each, while the bags are also made of leather but are more affordable at around 200 yuan. Credit: Zhu Yile

Interior layout and product displays Credit: Zhu Yile



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Product displays Credit: Zhu Yile



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Made in Nature | 自然造物 Made in Nature, founded in Hangzhou in 2013, showcases Chinese folk craftsmanship and intangible cultural heritage from across the country, including kites, wood carving, and Tang sancai ceramics. Over the past decade, the team has visited more than 2,000 artisans and produced more than 300 documentaries to revive their crafts and stories. Chaoshan lanterns line the first Shanghai store's façade. Four zones – Gift Warehouse, Packaging Area, Craft Collection, and Cultural Exhibition – run across 13,000 square meters on two floors.

Credit: Zhu Yile

First-floor layout Credit: Zhu Yile



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Credit: Zhu Yile 7 Photos | View Slide Show

The store feels like a museum of folk art, showcasing handcrafted works from across China. Each piece can be traced back to its origin, with artistic installations scattered throughout – inviting visitors to explore in depth. Its cultural and creative products, as well as seasonal gift boxes, have gained strong popularity on social media. They strike a balance between traditional aesthetics, thoughtful design, and everyday practicality, all at approachable price points. With a wide range of small items and professional packaging services, it's an ideal place to pick out gifts. Have you ever seen a gift shop with a 200-square-meter packaging area? Upstairs, two long worktables are fully stocked with wrapping threads, paper, outer boxes, fabric wraps, and even botanical decorations. The second floor also brings together a variety of unique handicrafts, along with an exhibition space that updates regularly. Multiple food and beverage areas are integrated into the store, including desserts and ice cream on the first floor – so you can browse and snack at the same time. Books are also available throughout the space. Opening hours: 10am-9pm Address: Bldg 26, EKA Tianwu, 535 Jinqiao Rd EKA天物26幢, 金桥路535号

Second-floor layout and display Credit: Zhu Yile



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Packaging area on the second floor Credit: Zhu Yile



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Beautifully presented gift-wrapping displays Credit: Zhu Yile



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Credit: Zhu Yile 14 Photos | View Slide Show