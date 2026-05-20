[First in SH] Palace, Monocle & Dunhuang Gold Turning Heads in SH

First in Shanghai is a column about Shanghai's "debut economy," which emphasizes being first, fast and everywhere. The policy project has become a citywide phenomenon combining economic planning and cultural spectacle. This series will examine how local and international companies are using Shanghai to launch goods and create experiences. It's retail is ritual, and commerce is an event, and we're here to explain what it all means. Here are some of the latest "first stores" to launch in the city.

Shanghai's "first-store economy" continues to evolve beyond simple retail expansion. Today, opening a new store in the city is as much about creating cultural buzz and immersive experiences as it is about selling products. From global streetwear labels and independent fragrance houses to media-driven cafés and museum-inspired concept stores, brands are increasingly choosing Shanghai as the stage for their Chinese mainland debut. Here are some of the latest openings drawing attention across the city. Palace Skateboards British skate powerhouse Palace Skateboards has officially announced on its WeChat account that its first Chinese mainland store will open in Shanghai on May 23. The brand's official Xiaohongshu account posted on May 6 with the caption: "Palace Shanghai Jing'an. Are you ready?" Sharp-eyed fans have already spotted a hidden Palace storefront sign and construction hoarding tucked away inside a lane at Zhangyuan in Shanghai. The post also revealed a limited-edition jacket featuring the brand's previously teased "SHANG HI" Tri-Ferg logo, alongside Shanghai-inspired design elements and a white rabbit graphic.

Credit: Ti Gong

The Palace store at Zhangyuan, along with its storefront signage Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



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The opening is expected to draw big crowds, as Palace has long been a favorite brand of many celebrities, such as Chinese star Wang Yibo, who is also a skateboard ambassador for the Chinese Roller Skating Association (CRSA).



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong

Chinese star Wang Yibo was photographed by fans wearing Palace Credit: Ti Gong 3 Photos | View Slide Show

Founded in London in 2010 by Lev Tanju, Palace is best known for its iconic Tri-Ferg logo, designed by Fergus Purcell. Inspired by the Penrose triangle, the logo incorporates the "Palace" name while capturing the movement and energy of skate culture, becoming one of the brand's most recognizable visual symbols. Unlike many mainstream streetwear labels, Palace is deeply rooted in skateboarding culture. Its design language blends 1990s pop culture, British football culture and rave influences, combining the rawness of skate styles with a distinctly British sense of humor to create its signature retro street aesthetic. The brand's lineup includes apparel, footwear, skateboards, and accessories. Thanks to its strong visual identity, Palace quickly expanded from London to the global stage, with stores now operating in cities including London, New York, Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong.

Credit: Ti Gong

On February 9, Palace opened its first China store in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay, drawing inspiration from the city's iconic Tai Kwun cultural complex. Social media users reported waiting up to six hours just to enter the store, sparking a frenzy across the neighborhood. The Hong Kong store features retro brick walls and classic 1990s neon elements on the exterior, while the interior combines brown-and-green tiled surfaces with custom triangular and "P"-shaped ceiling lights, merging Palace's signature Tri-Ferg identity with local cultural references.

Credit: Ti Gong

Palace's move into Shanghai comes with clear market ambitions. China's skateboarding scene has continued to gain momentum recently, becoming one of the most promising growth sectors in the global streetwear market. Street culture audiences are expanding rapidly, with younger consumers emerging as the driving force behind the trend. Palace will not only face competition from established global streetwear giants but also from rising local labels that are often more closely aligned with the tastes of younger Chinese consumers and more flexible in market operations. It remains to be seen how the brand will perform. If you go Address: W1-1A, Zhangyuan, 280 Maoming Rd S. 茂名南路 280 号张园 W1-1A

Credit: Ti Gong

Monocle Shop & Café

Monocle Shop & Café has opened a limited-time pop-up at Jing'an Kerry Center, marking the brand's first appearance on the Chinese mainland. The space largely continues the visual language of Monocle stores around the world: wooden structures, warm lighting and dark green USM Haller modular systems designed to create an intimate and welcoming social atmosphere.

Credit: Zhu Yile

That aesthetic, however, feels only partially aligned with the sleek energy of Jing'an Kerry Center itself. Nearly half the space is dedicated to reading and conversation, while the other half houses the retail section, fitting rooms, magazine shelves and café counter. Additional publications are available just steps away at a specially designed newsstand nearby.

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Although magazines remain at the core of Monocle, retail has always played an equally important role in its physical stores. Brands worth discovering include Japanese slipper label Merippa, Hungarian designer Balázs Lakatos' Ykra, and Bags In Progress, whose creative hub is in New York.

Products available inside the store Credit: Zhu Yile



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Founded in London in 2007 by Tyler Brûlé, Monocle has grown from a nine-person editorial team into a global content company with more than 100 staff members and offices in six cities worldwide. At the end of 2008, Monocle opened its first physical store in London while still a relatively young publication. It later expanded to cities including Paris, New York, Zurich, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Toronto. A classic Monocle store combines magazines with editor-curated products from around the world, alongside coffee and light meals. These spaces also serve as offices, meeting venues and even radio recording studios for the editorial team. Monocle has carved out a meaningful and effective business model for print media by extending its content beyond the page and into readers' daily lives through physical retail spaces. If you go Pop-up store dates: April 25-June 30 Venue: Jing'an Kerry Center 上海静安嘉里中心 Address: 1515 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路1515号

The interior layout and display of Shanghai-exclusive items Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile 5 Photos | View Slide Show

The café area inside the store Credit: Zhu Yile

The interior layout and display of Shanghai-exclusive items Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile 3 Photos | View Slide Show

Fueguia 1833

Argentine niche fragrance label Fueguia 1833 has soft-opened its first China store in Shanghai. The brand is reportedly planning to open three stores in China by 2026. Distinct regional cultures have become fertile ground for the rise of niche perfume brands, and in recent years, more labels from East Asia, the Middle East, and South America have attracted increasing attention from Chinese consumers. Argentine botanist Julián Bedel founded Fueguia 1833 in Italy in 2010. Drawing inspiration from the untouched landscapes of Patagonia, Bedel uses rare natural ingredients and innovative techniques to create the brand's fragrances. Fueguia has also created scents for Hauser & Wirth, the Ett Hem boutique hotel, Rolls-Royce and musician Mos Def. Notably, Fueguia 1833 began accelerating its international expansion in 2025, opening large-scale boutiques in Osaka and London, showcasing the brand's full lineup of 120 fragrances. One especially unique feature of the London store is its "vintage perfume gallery," which displays archived perfume extracts collected from every fragrance release over the past decade. These rare editions are available for purchase, with fewer than five bottles released for each scent and prices ranging from £800 to £2,000 (US$1,072-2,680). The brand also operates boutiques in Paris, New York, Milan, Tokyo and Buenos Aires.



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Credit: XuhuOscar



Credit: XuhuOscar



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If you go...

Address: 70 Donghu Rd | 东湖路70号 (Reservations are required, and most slots are currently fully booked. It's best to check regularly for any available openings.)

Credit: Zhu Yile

Dunhuang Gold | 敦煌金

Dunhuang Gold, a gold jewelry brand officially licensed by the China Dunhuang Grottoes Conservation Research Foundation, has opened its first Shanghai store on the first floor of Huabao Building in Yuyuan. The interior adopts a museum-style exhibition design, using the concept of "discovering gold from the sand" to merge Mogao Grotto murals, cave aesthetics and the classical Jiangnan atmosphere of Yuyuan, making it feel as though Dunhuang itself has been transported into the heart of Shanghai. "Walking into the store feels like entering the Dunhuang Caves" has become one of the most common reactions from visitors – exactly the experience the designers intended to create. Originally from northeastern Gansu Province, Dunhuang Gold draws inspiration from Dunhuang cave art and mural patterns, positioning itself within the growing "cultural gold" market. Every product on display is rooted in a specific cultural reference that can be traced back to actual mural imagery, while the colorful sand used in the displays was specially transported from the Singing Sands Mountain area in Dunhuang. One standout feature is the store's open display concept, allowing visitors to closely view and even touch the products. The store has already attracted significant attention during the May Day holiday. According to local media outlet Knews, sales exceeded US$0.29 million within just the first three days after opening from May 1 to May 3. If you go... Venue: 1/F Huabao Bldg, Yuyuan | 豫园华宝楼一楼 Address: 265 Fangbang Rd M. | 方浜中路265号

The layout and design of the Dunhuang Gold store Credit: Ti Gong



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