[First in Shanghai] Stir-Fried Ice, Korean-style Chicken, Beauty and Musical Merchandise for Summer

First in Shanghai is a series documenting the rise of Shanghai's "debut economy," a model built on being first, fast, and everywhere at once. What started as a policy initiative has morphed into a citywide phenomenon: part economic strategy, part cultural spectacle. In this series, we'll explore how brands – both local and global – are choosing Shanghai not just to launch products, but to create moments. It's retail as ritual, commerce as event, and we're here to unpack what it all means. Here are some of the latest "first stores" launched in the city.

Heytea Frozen Lab+ | 喜茶炒冰实验室+ Shanghai has welcomed a new summer dessert destination. Heytea's Frozen Lab+ has opened at Shanghai IFC Mall in Lujiazui, bringing a fresh twist to the brand's signature fruit flavors. Unlike traditional ice cream, the "stir-fried ice" the store serves is made by mixing fresh ingredients and rapidly chilling them on a frozen plate, creating a smooth and creamy texture. Customers can watch the dessert being prepared right in front of them, making the experience both delicious and interactive. The store offers a variety of creative flavors, including the popular freshly-made coconut stir-fried ice, served in a coconut shell, as well as frozen versions of Heytea's iconic grape tea and other seasonal fruit combinations. The new store is a perfect stop for tourists and visitors exploring Lujiazui's skyline and nearby attractions in the Pudong New Area. Address: LG2, Shanghai IFC Mall, 8 Century Ave, Pudong New Area 浦东新区世纪大道8号 上海IFC商场 LG2层

Credit: Li Keyan

Hwahae | 化解 South Korea's trusted beauty discovery platform Hwahae has opened its first Shanghai store, bringing its data-driven approach to beauty shopping to the Koreatown in Hongqiao. Known as a "beauty guide" among Korean consumers, Hwahae collects millions of user reviews and analyzes product information to help shoppers find the most suitable skincare and makeup products. At the new Shanghai store, visitors can explore a curated selection of popular Korean brands, test products in person, and discover beauty picks backed by real consumer experiences. This is where technology, trends, and everyday skincare meet. Address: 1/F, Jingting Tiandi Life Plaza, 1078 Hongquan Rd, Minhang District 闵行区虹泉路1078号井亭天地生活广场1楼

Credit: Li Keyan

Twozzim | 두찜韩国炖鸡 Bringing the flavors of South Korea's beloved comfort food to Shanghai, Twozzim offers a taste of jjimdak – a traditional Korean braised chicken dish known for its rich sauce, tender chicken, and generous toppings. Popular among South Korean diners, Twozzim's signature dishes combine chicken with ingredients such as Korean glass noodles, vegetables, and other flavorful additions. Guests can customize their dishes with different levels of spiciness. Located in a vibrant neighborhood known for its Korean restaurants and cultural atmosphere, Twozzim is a great stop for visitors looking to explore authentic Korean flavors beyond the usual barbecue and fried chicken. Address: 1/F, Jingting Tiandi Life Plaza, 1078 Hongquan Rd, Minhang District 闵行区虹泉路1078号井亭天地生活广场1楼

Credit: Li Keyan

Stage Your Moment | 文化乐谷 Shanghai Culture Square has brought the excitement of musical theater beyond the auditorium with a new pop-up store at Jing'an Joy City. Stage Your Moment offers official merchandise inspired by productions that have become favorites among local audiences, from acclaimed Chinese original musicals such as "0" to celebrated French and German-language productions, including "Molière" and "Mozart, l'Opéra Rock." More than a retail space, the store invites visitors to immerse themselves in the world of musical theater with themed displays and stage-inspired photo spots, offering fans the perfect backdrop to capture memorable moments while exploring exclusive merchandise, stationery, apparel and collectibles. Whether you're a longtime musical theater enthusiast or simply curious about Shanghai's thriving performing arts scene, the pop-up offers a unique glimpse into the city's vibrant theater culture. Address: 8/F, North Building, Jing'an Joy City, 166 Xizang Rd N., Jing'an District 静安区西藏北路166号大悦城北座8楼