[Current Trends] Tourists Pay Top Dollar for a Front-Row Look at China's Tech Boom

Chetan Shah has done the China tech circuit more than once, and he doesn't pretend it's cheap.

"They are a little bit expensive, to be honest, but there's access to things I can't buy," the Mumbai-based investor told US tech outlet Rest of World.

Some of these tours run as high as US$9,000, not including flights. What that buys is a few days inside places most visitors never get near – electric-vehicle plants, robotics startups, and AI labs – plus private Q&A sessions with company executives.

Some of the companies drawing the most interest include BYD, Unitree Robotics and DeepSeek. BYD has overtaken Tesla in global EV sales. Unitree's humanoid robots have gone viral online. DeepSeek is the AI startup often compared to ChatGPT.

Packages carry names like "Shanghai AI and Robotics Innovation Tour" or "EV and Battery Deep Dive" and typically run three to five days.

China logged 22.914 million foreign arrivals in the first half of this year, up 20.4 percent from a year earlier, the National Immigration Administration said in July.

Fewer of those visitors are coming just to see what China was. More visitors are coming to see what China is currently building.