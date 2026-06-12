From Sitting Still to Active Sitting: Why a Norwegian Brand Sees Opportunity in China's Healthy Workplace Market

Norwegian premium office furniture group Flokk opened a brand new space in Hangzhou on June 9 and launched a new product under its ergonomic seating brand HÅG.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

For the nearly century-old Nordic brand, the launch reflects a broader bet on China, where demand for healthier and more flexible workplaces continues to grow. The showroom showcases Flokk's signature Scandinavian aesthetic, with areas designed for individual work, collaboration, and home-office settings. Products from several of the group's brands are on display. The launch event also featured a special "One-Day Store Manager" experience, where electronic singer-songwriter Terry Zhong met with visitors. Guests were invited to try out the products and discuss topics ranging from flexible working to Nordic design.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

"For any international company entering China, establishing a presence in the Yangtze River Delta is a strategic priority," Min Bao, director of retail China/SEA, told City News Service. "That is why we opened our first store at Shanghai's Sun Palace last year and chose Hangzhou for our second location this year." She noted that Hangzhou is home to a large community of e-commerce professionals, digital marketing talent, and online content creators, many of whom spend long hours sitting at work. "Compared with previous generations, these younger consumers are more conscious of their health, which is driving growing interest in healthier workplace solutions."

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

The office furniture business has prioritized healthy workplaces as awareness of the consequences of prolonged sitting grows. Designers and brands now decide how to keep workers comfortable, active, and engaged throughout the day. Flokk's flagship brand, HÅG, is renowned for pioneering ergonomic seating solutions. Peter Opsvik, a Norwegian designer, advocated a different approach to ergonomic seats than "correct" posture. "The best sitting posture is the next." The philosophy suggests that movement should remain part of the sitting experience. Based on this concept, HÅG developed its HÅG inBalance® technology, which allows the chair to respond naturally to shifts in body weight and encourages continuous micro-movements rather than prolonged static sitting.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

The newly launched product, HÅG Minu, brings this philosophy to today's evolving work environments. According to Bao, the chair was designed by Norwegian designers Andreas Engesvik and Jannicke Grung, drawing inspiration from a market study conducted by Flokk several years ago. "As hybrid work becomes more common, people are working in a wider variety of settings, from traditional offices to home," she said. "So our goal was to create a chair that could adapt naturally to different ways of working." Designed to effortlessly integrate into living and working areas, HÅG Minu reflects this transition. It blends into daily life with its cushioned finish, simple lines, and compact design. Sustainability was another design factor. Up to 60 percent of the chair's materials are recycled, reducing its environmental impact, according to Flokk.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

Similar changes in workplace expectations are also emerging across China. Consumers now prioritize comfort, flexibility, and well-designed settings over durability and functionality. Younger professionals are paying more attention to physical well-being and workplace feelings as remote and hybrid work blur the lines between work and life. As one of China's leading innovation hubs, Hangzhou offers a clear example of this trend.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily