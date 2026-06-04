[Hai Guide] Explore Shanghai's Top Cultural Venues for Free This June

Some of Shanghai's iconic cultural, artistic, and architectural landmarks are opening their doors completely free of charge this month. From grand industrial art centres and peaceful suburban gardens to masterfully designed theaters and historic villas, there is something for everyone. We have rounded up six venues offering free open days in June. Grab your calendar, note down the booking requirements, and plan your budget-friendly cultural tour!

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

West Bund Dome Art Center | 西岸穹顶艺术中心 A stunning waterfront cultural landmark, the West Bund Dome Art Center combines 1920s industrial heritage with modern art spaces. The former raw material storage for Asia's largest cement plant, the Shanghai Cement Factory, has been converted into a gigantic, column-free circular amphitheater with an 87-meter steel dome. Keeping its great industrial architecture, the venue's translucent roof floods the area with natural light by day and glows like a warm lantern at night, while its restored orange steel frames honor the West Bund's riverfront cranes. This multi-functional theater can hold up to 2,500 people for major art exhibitions, concerts, fashion presentations, and light projection events. It will feature the "Oyster Legend" theme exhibition this month. Free entrance from June 10-28. Address: 2350 Longteng Ave (near Longyao Road) 龙腾大道2350号(近龙耀路)

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Shanghai Cultural Square | 上海文化广场 You can enter the auditorium on Theater Open Day to appreciate its professional acoustics. The auditorium's vast underground structure and fan-shaped layout combine with precise acoustic panel configurations and state-of-the-art stage technology to create a pure, crisp, and immersive auditory experience for musicals and large-scale performances. The theater's unique architecture, careful craftsmanship, and rich historical human interest stories will be on display. Free opening day: June 6 Admission: Free, but limited to 80 people. Visitors must reserve via the monthly open day push post on the venue's official WeChat account (slots are randomly selected, and successful applicants will receive an SMS confirmation). Address: 178 Maoming Rd S. 茂名南路178号

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Shanghai Peking Opera Transmission House | 上海京剧传习馆 A beautiful 1921 three-story historical Western-style villa – Building 1 of the transmission house – was opera master Zhou Xinfang's former home. It is now a vibrant center for Peking Opera training, preserving the historic art form and promoting traditional culture. Historical spaces are seamlessly integrated into interactive displays in this architectural gem, where visitors can trace the "Qi School" of Peking Opera, view precious historical archives, and learn how traditional performance costumes, scripts, and techniques are preserved for future generations. Free opening day: June 13, as well as every Tuesday and Friday (10am–4pm) this month Admission: Free, but visitors must complete real-name registration via the "Shanghai Peking Opera Transmission House" official WeChat account before arriving. Due to space constraints, attendance is capped at 20 visitors per hour. Address: 168 Yueyang Rd 岳阳路168号

Credit: Ti Gong

Long Museum West Bund | 龙美术馆 The Long Museum is free for the public on the first Tuesday of the month (June 2 for this month). Collectors Liu Yiqian and Wang Wei founded this private museum in the West Bund Cultural Corridor. The main structure, designed by Atelier Deshaus architect Liu Yichun, is erected atop a historic industrial site and coal hopper wharf rail line. Modern "umbrella-arch" construction made of smooth, minimalist fair-faced concrete is its distinguishing feature. This raw texture contrasts with the rectangular "white box" chambers on the bottom level that store ancient Chinese art treasures and complements the soaring, sculptural indoor galleries. Address: 3398 Longteng Ave 龙腾大道3398号

Menghuayuan | 梦花源 Operated by Shangfang Horticulture, this sprawling oasis is free on the second Friday of each month (June 12 this month). Spanning approximately 46,000 square meters in a quiet, secluded location, it serves as a stunning four-season suburban garden. Modeled as a live showcase of modern residential and landscape horticulture, it is a peaceful getaway where citizens can learn, appreciate, and fully play with or experience the art of horticulture through botanical landscapes, specialized plant displays, and creative garden arrangements. Address: 1398 Luheng Rd 浦锦街道芦恒路1398号

Credit: Ti Gong

Shanghai Poly Grand Theater | 上海保利大剧院 Renowned architect Tadao Ando built the Shanghai Poly Grand Theater, which faces Yuanxiang Lake's beautiful, eco-friendly waters. The structure smoothly integrates water, wind, and light into minimal, geometric concrete spaces. The theater, Western Shanghai's cultural icon and "cultural kaleidoscope," hosts a monthly "Citizen Open Day." An informative architectural tour will be led by professionals at Gate 1. Free opening day: June 14 (Guided tours run from 10am–2pm via Gate 1) Address: 159 Baiyin Rd 白银路159号