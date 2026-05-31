Travis Preston's 'Hedda Gabler' Kicks Off Huichang Theater Village Season

The world debut of American theater director Travis Preston's "Hedda Gabler" marked the opening of the 4th Huichang Theater Village Season, during which nearly 30 theater productions by international troupes and artists are showcased, engaging local residents and visitors in this small town in e'ast China's Jiangxi Province. The Huichang Theater Village was established by famed theater director and playwright Stan Lai in 2024, as Lai wished to introduce modern theater to his father's hometown.

Credit: Ti Gong

Lai's actors and productions from his Theatre Above in Shanghai also deeply participate in the Theater Season each year. Since last year, Lai has invited overseas artists to Huichang for long-term residencies. This year's "Hedda Gabler" presents a modern reimagining of the classic text by Norwegian master Henrik Ibsen, reviving the tragic anthem of the heroine Hedda's rebellion against patriarchal constraints, which ultimately leads to her own destruction.

Credit: Ti Gong

Preston, the founding artistic director of CalArts Center for New Performance, described it as a luxurious experience to be given that amount of time and support, bringing to life a new theater production in cooperation with Chinese actors. "Ibsen's work is often mired in inherited wisdom and prejudice within a Western context. Working with this Chinese team has liberated the masterpiece in ways that I could not have anticipated – revealing the mythic resonances that escape most Western readers and critics."

Credit: Ti Gong

The clash between East and West is a question often raised by Chinese and foreign artists when collaborating. "The difference is there, and it's interesting to stay different. What's more important is to provide a platform and opportunity for these different ideas to meet and communicate," said Preston. Other recommended productions include "River/Cloud," starring renowned actor Chang Chen and Ara Kimbo, who is known as the "father of Taiwanese folk music." Lai's latest immersive creation "Dream Walk," his classic "Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land," and young dancer Zhu Fengwei's "Cosmic Tree" are all on the program menu.

Credit: Ti Gong

The vibrant outdoor performances have always been a highlight of the Huichang Theater Season. There are works by international troupes – "Panorama" by KinoPan, "Let's Waltz" by Les Rustines de l'Ange – as well as an intangible cultural heritage "thread lion" show from Ningde, southeast China's Fujian Province. In addition to performances, the 10-day Theater Season also includes talks, workshops, exhibitions, and script-reading activities. Over 400 performances and events will continue until June 7.