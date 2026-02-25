A Cozy Eclectic Home Where Art Holds a Life Story

Stasia Lev's home in Shanghai showcases her eclectic style and personal journey. An artist, designer, mother and world traveler from Saint Petersburg, Russia, Stasia has lived in many cities as a serial immigrant. Her home in Shanghai expresses her artistic journey, global adventures and personal style. Stasia's home search in Shanghai wasn't an easy one. She lived in three apartments over two years, each one getting closer to her ideal space. She learned what worked and didn't from Puxi to Pudong and back. "The first one was way too loud, and the second way too far and isolated," she said. Her final destination was the perfect mix of charm and convenience.

Credit: Dong Jun

The current home on Xiangshan Road is everything she was looking for. "It has good chi; it's spacious, full of light, and close to my daughter's kindergarten and Fuxing Park, where we go to play," she said. The space is ideal for family life, offering both tranquility and accessibility, with everything she needs just a stone's throw away. Living in this neighborhood feels like a dream for Stasia. "Literally everything!," she said when talking about her surroundings. The area is a blend of calm and convenience, with enough restaurants and coffee shops to enjoy without feeling overwhelmed. Shopping malls, friends and work are all nearby, yet her street remains peaceful and quiet, shaded by trees. The building itself adds to the charm with excellent noise protection and only two condos per floor, ensuring a serene living environment.

Credit: Dong Jun

When Stasia first saw the apartment, it was in great condition – standard, but clean and well-maintained. The design was basic, but the convenience of quick maintenance made it easy for her to settle in. She only made a few simple changes to make the space her own. "I painted my daughter's bedroom pink, changed some chandeliers, and added new curtains," she said. Stasia describes her home's style as "cozy eclectic." While she dreams of going wild with design if she owned the condo, her goal for this space was to preserve its original structure while adding her personal touch in a low-cost, low-effort way. The result is a home filled with unique, thoughtful touches. "I love how our Roche Bobois furniture mixes with cheap Taobao no-name pieces," she says. The heart of her home, however, lies in the art collection she's carefully curated over the years. Every piece tells a story of her life, capturing the essence of her personal journey and the friendships she's made along the way.

Credit: Dong Jun

Stasia worked with her friend Yulia, a designer, to decorate her home. Though she appreciates a clean look, she wanted to incorporate the vibrant presence of her children. "I love colors – more is better," she said, adding that she wanted the space to feel bright, cheerful and safe. The design centers around what makes her happiest, with colors and furniture that reflect her personality while still making the home functional and comfortable. Almost every piece of furniture and decor in Stasia's home has a story behind it. At the entrance, you'll find a bronze casting of her face beside a god of wisdom she brought back from Bali. A magnolia chandelier, a cherished memento from her first years in Shanghai, hangs proudly in the living room.

Credit: Dong Jun

"When I first came to Shanghai 10 years ago, I was absolutely obsessed with magnolia trees. Now, I enjoy their beauty every day," she said. Her bedroom features black rugs and curtains – a nod to her Chicago home, where she had black wooden floors. She also collects photographs from every place she's lived, capturing views from her windows. "They remind me of the homes I used to call my own," she said. As an artist and art collector, Stasia's home is a canvas for her creative expression. Though she wishes she had more walls to display her collection, each piece she has is meaningful. "It's important for me to surround myself with the artifacts that remind me of the past: Where I come from, what paths I've taken, what lives I've lived, and who I became by doing so."

Credit: Dong Jun

Credit: Dong Jun

Years ago, Stasia painted an entire series inspired by love, support, unity and kindness. Over time, she realized those ideals had become her reality. To honor that spiritual and mental transformation, she made the largest painting from that series the centerpiece of her home – a daily reminder that she's "the narrator and the main character" of her own story, and that life continues to bring her what is right. Another eye-catching piece is a paper-mâché sculpture she created after giving birth to her daughter Liya – an ode to the extraordinary female body, its strength and its ability to create and nourish an entirely new life.

Credit: Dong Jun

Over the years, she has opened gallery spaces in both Chicago and Shanghai, curated more than 20 exhibitions, participated in seven art fairs across Shanghai, Chicago, Hong Kong and Dubai, and built a community of artists through countless studio visits. Many of the most meaningful works in her home were gifted by artist friends – pieces she holds especially close to her heart. Stasia's lifestyle is simple: She enjoys staying home. For her, it's essential that her living space not only look beautiful but also be ergonomic, convenient and comfortable. She values practicality in design, ensuring that every piece serves a purpose. "It's important I feel comfortable. This place should be convenient to live in," she said, underlining her desire for a space that nurtures both her creative work and family life.

Credit: Dong Jun

Credit: Dong Jun