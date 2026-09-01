A Shanghai Residence That Reflects a Life Across Cultures

For nearly two decades, Shanghai has been more than a place to live for Sabeen Irfan – it has been the backdrop to her family's growth, professional journey, and evolving sense of home. Sabeen, from Pakistan, arrived in Shanghai in 2006 and works at Shanghai United Family Hospital, where she connects closely with the city's international community and supports residents navigating private healthcare. Over the years, Shanghai has become deeply woven into her family story. Together with her husband Irfan Cheema, a painter known for his still-life works, she has raised their two sons in the city. Their home reflects this journey – not as a carefully designed interior following a particular style, but as a personal collection of memories, artworks, objects, and experiences gathered from different chapters of their lives.

Credit: Irfan Cheema

Their ground-floor apartment in Oasis Riviera in Changning District offers something rare in Shanghai: a connection to nature and a sense of privacy. Sabeen prioritized finding a home that was comfortable for her young sons, who loved outdoor activities. A garden-facing apartment with outdoor access became one of her top priorities. A multicultural surrounding with Chinese and international families was also an asset. The family also wanted a home that fit their life. They needed room for family living, a study that could be a creative workspace, a large living and dining area, and most importantly, a large kitchen to cook and entertain. An unfurnished apartment was ideal because they had already collected furniture, carpets, books, artworks, and decorative objects from Pakistan, Egypt, China, and their travels around the world.

Credit: Yang Di

What immediately attracted them to the apartment was the relationship between the interior and the garden outside. Although located on the ground floor, the home feels private, with large windows overlooking trees, greenery, and changing seasons rather than neighboring buildings. The wooden floors, natural light, and generous proportions gave the apartment a warmth and character that allowed their existing belongings to find a natural place. Rather than making dramatic structural changes, Sabeen and her husband chose to let the home evolve gradually. Their focus was on creating harmony between existing furniture, artworks, and collected objects. Large pieces such as cabinets, tables, sofas, and chairs were carefully positioned first, followed by layers of paintings, ceramics, porcelain, sculptures, carpets, books, and personal treasures. Nothing was added simply to decorate – the objects already carried stories. "I would not describe the house as the work of an interior designer. It is much more the home of collectors," Sabeen said. The result is a warm, layered space that feels personal rather than staged.

Credit: Irfan Cheema

One of the defining features of the home is the couple's appreciation for Chinese antique furniture. When they first arrived in Shanghai, restored antique pieces were easier to find and more accessible. Over time, they collected cabinets, stools, bedside tables, and other furniture that remain central to their living space today. The living and dining area serves as the heart of the home. The family eats, reads, works, talks, and entertains guests there. A large glass-fronted antique cabinet holds silverware, porcelain, wedding gifts, and family treasures behind the dining table, serving as storage and a visual archive of their lives. "It is almost a cabinet of family history," she added. The rest of the home reveals different aspects of family life. The master bedroom is a quieter, more intimate space filled with books and family photographs. "Family photographs are particularly important in this room. During the past few years, my husband has traveled extensively, and our older son has moved to Canada. The photographs have therefore taken on greater significance. They are a discreet reminder of continuity, even when members of the family are living in different places," she said.

Credit: Irfan Cheema

The children's room reflects the personalities and journeys of her sons, filled with souvenirs, posters, childhood memories, and personal collections. "The room has become a visual record of their lives. Some objects are almost as old as they are, while new souvenirs continue to be added. "It is admittedly quite cluttered, but that is often the difficulty with objects that carry emotional value. It becomes hard to decide what should be displayed, stored or finally let go." "So many pieces are connected to different chapters of our lives," Sabeen said. "Our collection has grown through years of living in Pakistan, Egypt and China, as well as through our travels. Some objects were carefully chosen, while others were unexpected discoveries from antique shops, markets, or simply fortunate finds." Besides their favorite cabinet that holds family history, another favorite is a bright pink carpet she bought in Pakistan. "Unlike many of the other textiles in our home, it brings a vivid touch of color and energy to the room, creating an unexpectedly uplifting atmosphere."

Credit: Irfan Cheema

Art plays a central role in the home. The collection includes works by artists from Pakistan and China, as well as paintings by Sabeen's husband. His still-life works often reflect his close observation of everyday objects' shapes, histories, and emotions. His paintings incorporate some of the family's collection, creating a dialog between their home and his art. As an exhibiting artist, many of his paintings eventually go to galleries or private collectors. The works that remain at home are usually those that carry a particular story or emotional significance. "Sometimes he has chosen to keep them, and sometimes I have insisted that a certain painting should remain with us," she said. Among the most meaningful works is a still-life painting by her husband featuring cherry blossoms in a porcelain bowl against a Chinese celadon screen. For Sabeen, the painting captures the beauty of spring in Shanghai and represents her emotional connection to the city she has called home for so many years. The other artworks have been collected over many years, each carrying its story and memory. One particularly eye-catching piece depicts the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan – a place that evokes a deep sense of familiarity and nostalgia for her. The painting was created by French traveling artist Marcel Wissing Boada, who has journeyed extensively through Pakistan and captured its landscapes and cultural heritage through his work.

Credit: Irfan Cheema

Beyond furniture and artwork, nature has also become part of the family's story. Outside their bedroom window stands a fig tree planted by her husband when they first moved into the apartment. "It's perhaps the object with the greatest sentimental value. From a small sapling, it has grown into a mature tree that now produces figs visited by birds each year. I have watched it change through spring, summer and autumn. It has quietly marked the passing of time and the growth of our family. I think of it as our own tree of life," she said. "The interior also reflects the way we travel. We do not set out with the specific intention of collecting, but we often return with something that captures our attention – a piece of craftsmanship, a ceramic object, a textile, an old frame, a book, or a treasure discovered in a local antique shop. Over time, these objects have created a visual record of our movements," Sabeen said.