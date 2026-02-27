A Cross-Cultural Creative in Shanghai's Leafy Changning Enclave

Few embody Shanghai's spirit of reinvention like Yi Guo, founder of Yi Collection and a cultural hybrid whose life reflects the city's layers. She now lives in Changning District, steps from Wukang Road and the leafy Huashan Road, in a neighborhood that reflects her seamless blend of heritage and modernity. Born in Shanghai and raised in NYC, multiculturalism is in her DNA. In 2010, she became Vogue China's style editor in Shanghai, her hometown. She left a successful career in fashion styling a decade ago to start her fine jewelry brand, a journey that has been fun, challenging, and rewarding. Her family moved to America in the 1970s and 80s, but Shanghai is her ancestral home and the one she chose.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Could you describe your neighborhood? Technically, I live in Changning District, just one block from Wukang Road, right at the edge of one of Shanghai's most historic neighborhoods. My grandfather's old house was on Xinhua Road, once considered the very heart of this storied area. Over the years, district boundaries have shifted, and what was once defined differently now falls under Changning. But regardless of administrative lines, the leafy streets, elegant early-20th-century villas, and deep sense of history remain unchanged.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood? I love my community. After the challenging Covid time, I realized just how essential a sense of community is to one's well-being. I'm also right next to the iconic blue Changning tennis courts, which I adore. I can bike through tree-lined streets dotted with artisanal boutiques and cafés. It feels a little like Paris – but with even greater safety and friendliness.

What are the attractions here that should not be missed? The food scene around here is incredible. Wukang and Anfu roads are lined with wonderful restaurants, and a longtime favorite is Mr Willis (3/F, 195 Anfu Rd 安福路195号3楼), which has been a neighborhood institution for years. If you're curious about Gen Z influencers and street style, Anfu Road is just a block away. Columbia Circle is also a must-visit for its vibrant mix of restaurants and cafés.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

What's your favorite cafe near your place? Honestly, I prefer making coffee at home – that's my sacred "me time." But if I had to choose, I'd go with Ginger Modern Asian Bistro (91 Xingguo Rd 兴国路91号). It's been around for two decades and has the loveliest terrace nestled beside a charming park where elderly Chinese men gather with their pet birds. It's quintessentially Shanghai and incredibly poetic.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Where should someone eat around here? On Wuyuan Road, Yuan Gu (137 Wuyuan Rd 五原路137号) is wonderful for refined Chinese cuisine in an intimate setting – bring your own wine if you're particular. For a relaxed day, Senator Saloon (98 Wuyuan Rd 五原路98号) is another classic. For a buzzy brunch on Wukang Road, Something Dining Bar (2/F, 98 Wukang Rd 武康路98号2楼) is always lively. And of course, Ginger (91 Xingguo Rd 兴国路91号) is perfect for Southeast Asian comfort food. Pass Residence (318 Julu Rd 巨鹿路318号) is my favorite go-to lunch spot, which is right next to my jewelry store and reliably good every single time. A true Shanghai institution, it's been around for as long as I can remember. The Italian food is consistently solid, the wine list thoughtfully curated, and the service warm and attentive. The sommelier is especially knowledgeable, so it's great for an after-work drink too.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood? For emerging Chinese designers, I love Labelhood on Fumin Road (184 Fumin Rd 富民路184号) – they curate the best selection. For fine jewelry, naturally, Yi Collection (318-5 Julu Rd 巨鹿路318-5号) (www.yicollection.com) is on Julu Road. I buy flowers from my local florist just outside my compound, Central Residences. For fresh produce, I go to Swiss Butchery (86 Wulumuqi Rd M. 乌鲁木齐中路86号) and the Avocado Lady (274 Wulumuqi Rd M. 乌鲁木齐中路274号) – Swiss Butchery surprisingly has some of the best fresh vegetables I've found in Shanghai.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Any suggestions for a night out or a drink after work? I love the intersection of Donghu Road and Fumin Road. Babar (7 Donghu Rd 东湖路7号) or Crave (208 Xinle Rd 新乐路208号) are perfect for champagne and oysters. Then head to Yuan You Tao (167 Xinle Rd 新乐路167号) for modern Hunan cuisine. After dinner, enjoy a drink at Bar S-OTTO (291 Fumin Rd 富民路291号), and if you're still energized, finish the night at Potent (3/F, 523 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路523号3楼).