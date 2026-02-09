A Quiet Pocket in the Heart of Xuhui, Where Symphony Nights and Matcha Rituals Shape Everyday Life

Olivia Mok lives in a quiet lane off Fuxing Road M., minutes from iAPM, Donghu Road, Yongkang Road, and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra in the city center. A native of Hong Kong but raised in Vancouver, she moved to Shanghai 14 years ago after working for American Apparel in Tokyo and Los Angeles. Her creative career has been rooted in community: in 2016, she co-founded Social Supply, a female-led studio producing offline experiences and storytelling projects across Shanghai and Asia; and in 2020, she launched La Matcha, a China-sourced matcha brand that has expanded from a local flagship into international markets like the UK and UAE.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Could you introduce the neighborhood you live in? I live in Tianping Jiedao in Xuhui District, right on Fuxing Road M. – just a block away from iAPM, Donghu Road, the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, and Yongkang Road. It feels like I'm in the center of everything, yet my home is tucked deep inside a cozy lane, quiet and peaceful.

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood? It's so quiet and so convenient!

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

What attractions here should not be missed? I feel so lucky to be less than a block away from the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra (1380 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路1380号). It's the ultimate musical escape. The main hall is stunning, with seating arranged 360 degrees around the performers. I also recommend grabbing dinner before or after a show at Casa Mia across the street – authentic Italian food run by a Wenzhou family and a real local favorite.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

What's your favorite cafe near your home? I'm definitely biased, but I have to say La Matcha (158 Xiangyang Rd S. 襄阳南路158号) – because I'm always there. It's only half a block away, I'm a total matcha-holic, and it honestly feels like my living room. But if it's early and I need a walk or a caffeine fix – especially if I've run out of matcha or coffee at home – I'll head to Pincle (118 Yongkang Rd 永康路118号) behind my apartment on Yongkang Road, usually with my La Matcha eco cup in hand. It's only 17 yuan for an amazing latte if you bring your own cup, and it got First Place at the World's Best Coffee Roaster in Denmark a few years ago! It's rare to find craft coffee that good at that price these days.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Where should someone eat around here? I love hotpot, and my go-to is Wei Huang Yellow Wine Chicken Hot Pot (215 Xiangyang Rd S. 襄阳南路215号). The soup is like liquid gold. There's almost always a line, so my trick is to join the queue on the Dianping app first, then head downstairs when it's my turn. Sometimes I even order waimai because it's so close to my apartment.

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood? Eth0s (253 Jiashan Rd 嘉善路253号) on Jiashan Road is one of my favorites. For fresh ingredients, I love the seafood stalls at Jiashan Road and Yongkang Road intersection – especially for clams and fresh fish.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work? Upper nook (28 Jiashan Rd 嘉善路28号) is always good. I never really plan to go there, but somehow I've ended up there on many occasions – and they've turned into some very memorable (and slightly fuzzy) nights. If it's not freezing, we usually sit outside with familiar faces. There's always a DJ, always cats and dogs to pet, and if you're lucky, the owner Jason – an exceptionally tall, ex-BMX-pro Shanghainese guy – might even be grilling food.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng