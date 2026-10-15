Finding a Slower Rhythm in the Leafy Xinhua Neighborhood

After nearly two decades in Shanghai, Véronique Lebel found a rhythm that matches her craft and ideals. The French Canadian, who founded aléas (WeChat: aleas studio), moved to Changning's Xinhua Subdistrict with her Italian husband. With its quiet tree-lined avenues, antique villas, and subtle charm, the neighborhood exudes tranquility and centrality, reflecting her concept of living and creating with meaning.



Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Could you introduce the neighborhood you live in? After many years in Xujiahui, my Italian husband and I moved to the Xinhua Subdistrict in Changning District in October 2025. The area has a distinctive charm, blending historic European-style villas with quiet, tree-lined streets and a growing number of cultural venues. Compared to some of Shanghai's denser neighborhoods, it feels calm and quietly upscale. To me, it sits somewhere between the historic downtown and a garden suburb – yet without the crowds of tourists.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood? The convenience is truly unbeatable. We're centrally located, with easy access to districts like Jing'an and Xuhui, yet the neighborhood retains a sense of tranquility. My textile studio is on Fuxing Road W., so I can easily walk or bike there every day. What I love most is that the area still feels under the radar – it offers a perfect balance of peaceful living alongside a great selection of cafés, restaurants, and everyday shops.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

What attractions should not be missed? The Shanghai Film Art Center (160 Xinhua Rd 新华路160号) is a key cultural landmark, especially during the Shanghai International Film Festival each June. I really miss the experience of going to the cinema, so it's always exciting to watch a curated selection of international films on the big screen. The timing is perfect too – it offers a welcome escape during the often grey and humid plum rain season.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Each person may have different tastes, but they all want a great cafe. What's your favorite cafe near your home? When I'm in a rush, I usually stop by Surrey Hills (165 Xinhua Rd 新华路165号) for a quick coffee. On weekends, though, my husband and I prefer to slow down and enjoy a leisurely breakfast at Madre (504 Panyu Rd 番禺路504号). It's a cosy bakery where the coffee and croissants are made in an authentic Italian style – perfect for a relaxed morning.

Where should someone eat around here? I'm lucky to have a talented Italian chef at home, so I rarely crave Western food. Instead, I'm always exploring the best local flavors Shanghai has to offer. One of my favorites is Chuan Noodles 六樘门川面 (419-1 Xinhua Rd 新华路419号-1), which serves one of the finest bowls of dàndàn miàn in the city – rich, balanced, and deeply satisfying. Another go-to is Fahua Dumplings 法华汤包馆 (503 Fahuazhen Rd 法华镇路503号), a beloved local spot known for its xiaolongbao. Watching the chefs fold each dumpling into 18 delicate pleats feels almost like watching an art form. In the colder months, I head to 十月红燕金牌黄鱼面 (515 Panyu Rd 番禺路515号) noodle restaurant for a comforting bowl of fish noodles or wonton soup. There's often a queue at lunchtime, but it's absolutely worth the wait. Close to my studio, I also enjoy 猓猓餐吧 (100 Fuxing Rd W. 复兴西路100号), a charming café with flavorful, fresh dishes – their spicy noodles and house-made kombucha are particularly memorable.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood? I've become much more mindful of how I shop. My motto now is "buy less, but better." As a small business owner, I try to support local shops whenever I can. I love visiting Klee Klee & Friends (2/F, Bldg 3, 1262 Yan'an Rd W. 延安西路1262号上生新所3号楼2楼) at Columbia Circle. Their philosophy – celebrating harmony between people and nature – resonates deeply with me, and the quality of their clothing is exceptional.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Another favorite is coffee SHED (1/F, Bldg 3, 1262 Yan'an Rd W. 延安西路1262号上生新所3号楼1楼) which has evolved into a vibrant hub for unique gifts and local food products. Their monthly farmers' market is a wonderful way to discover small producers. Columbia Circle also hosts the 早春le事集 market from time to time, celebrating craftsmanship and traditional artisanal culture. For personal shopping, I often visit A93 (167 Xinhua Rd 新华路167号) on Xinhua Road, a small boutique with a beautifully curated selection of European brands.

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply for a drink after work? When we first heard that Villa Le Bec was relocating, we worried we might lose Le Bec 62 Epicerie & Caviste (62 Xinhua Rd 新华路62号) – our favorite neighborhood spot. Thankfully, it seems to be staying. It's our go-to for a relaxed drink: cozy atmosphere, impeccable service, and just the right menu to pair with a good glass of wine.