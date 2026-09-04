Finding Balance in Qingpu: A Quieter Side of Shanghai

Credit: Courtesy of Parkway Shanghai

Dr Victoria King has discovered a quieter side of the city in Zhaoxiang, in Qingpu District, where she lives with her husband, two children and their dog. As a general practitioner at Parkway Shanghai, Victoria balances her demanding professional responsibilities with family life, outdoor activities, and a more relaxed pace. A yoga enthusiast, she moved to China and studied tai chi for several years. She practices in parks, open spaces, and even during breaks between patient appointments. For Victoria, tai chi is more than just exercise; it allows her to reset, refocus, and reconnect with her inner self. She appreciates the calm and spaciousness of Qingpu, which combines the convenience of a global city with the comfort and sense of community found in a smaller town.

Credit: Victoria King

Tell us about the neighborhood you live in. My family and I live in Zhaoxiang, Qingpu District, one of Shanghai's suburban communities. It's about an hour from the city center, although the journey can be closer to 45 minutes depending on traffic. If you continue west, you eventually reach Suzhou. What I love most about Qingpu is that it doesn't feel like you're living in one of the world's largest cities. Instead, it has the atmosphere of a small town, with a close-knit community and a much more relaxed pace of life. We know many of our neighbors and local shop owners, and there's a genuine sense of community that makes it feel like home. The area also has plenty of parks, open green spaces, and running and cycling paths, making it ideal for an active outdoor lifestyle. We do much of our fruit and vegetable shopping locally, which is another way we feel connected to the community. For me, Qingpu offers the best of both worlds – the peace, space and community of a smaller town, while still being within easy reach of everything Shanghai has to offer.

Credit: Victoria King

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood? The best thing about living in Qingpu is the balance between peace and convenience. After a busy day at work, it's wonderful to come home to a quieter environment with open spaces, parks, and friendly neighbors. The slower pace of life, welcoming community and abundance of outdoor space make it a fantastic place to raise a family. It has given me the space to make some of the things I discovered in China, such as tai chi, genuinely part of my everyday life. At the same time, we're only a short drive from Hongqiao Railway Station and Hongqiao International Airport, making it easy to explore other parts of China or travel internationally. The metro is also generally less crowded than in central Shanghai, making commuting more comfortable. It does offer the best of both worlds.

What attraction in your neighbourhood should not be missed? One attraction that shouldn't be missed is Bailian Outlets (2888 Huqingping Rd 沪青平公路2888号). It's much more than a shopping destination – you could easily spend an entire day there. Visitors can walk or cycle there, and it's also very dog-friendly, which makes it one of our family's favorite places to visit. There's an excellent selection of clothing and sports stores, cafés and restaurants, with plenty of outdoor seating. Whether you want to shop, enjoy a coffee, have lunch with friends or simply relax outside, there's something for everyone.

Credit: Victoria King

Everyone has different tastes, but they all want a great café. What's your favourite café near home? Two of my favourite local cafés are Arch (No. 118 Section B, 1583 Huqingping Rd 沪青平公路1583号夏都小镇B区118号) at Lidoway and Lanjin Xijiao Music Garden (107-A, No. 1, Lane 5386 Jiasong Rd M. 嘉松中路5386弄1号107-A), and I like them for very different reasons. I've been going to Arch for years. Set along the pedestrianized Lidoway, it has a bright, relaxed atmosphere that's perfect for meeting friends. You can enjoy coffee, tea, cake or a light meal, and it's also very dog-friendly. I keep going back because it's comfortable, welcoming and never feels rushed.

Credit: Victoria King

Lanjin Xijiao Music Garden is much more quirky and theatrical, with a huge chandelier, unusual furniture, artwork and a long central table. It feels completely unique and naturally sparks conversation. They're very different, but together they capture what I love about cafés: somewhere familiar and easy, or somewhere that makes you curious.

Where should someone eat around here? Huijin Road (汇金路) is probably my go-to spot locally, mainly because it offers such a good mix of Chinese and Western food. There's plenty of choice, whether you're looking for something quick and casual or meeting friends for dinner. There are also many hot pot options nearby, so it's easy to choose what you want when you arrive.

Credit: Ti Gong

Where do you shop in your neighborhood? The Hub Hongqiao (688 Shenchang Rd, 申长路688号) is probably the biggest option nearby, with a wide range of shops and department stores. I also like Panlong Tiandi (No. 8, Lane 123 Panding Rd, 蟠鼎路123弄8号) for something completely different. Its pedestrianized streets have a more relaxed atmosphere, with smaller shops offering gifts, keepsakes and more unusual finds. With plenty of cafés and restaurants, it's an easy place to spend a few hours rather than simply shop. The Bailian Outlets (2888 Huqingping Rd, 沪青平公路2888号) is another popular option, although I tend to avoid weekends when it can get incredibly busy.

Credit: Ti Gong

Is there a place in your neighborhood you'd recommend for a night out or to relax after work? For an evening out, I'd probably choose Panlong Tiandi (No. 8, Lane 123 Panding Rd, 蟠鼎路123弄8号) or Zhujiajiao Ancient Water Town (555 Kezhiyuan Rd 课植园路555号) but for very different reasons. Panlong Tiandi represents the newer side of Qingpu – lively, stylish and beautifully designed around the water, with good restaurants, inviting outdoor spaces and a vibrant evening atmosphere. Zhujiajiao is almost the opposite. One of Shanghai's best-known ancient water towns, it has a strong sense of history and place, with traditional buildings, narrow lanes, bridges and canals. It still feels special, however many times you visit. I love that Qingpu offers both: a contemporary, energetic lifestyle destination and a place steeped in history and culture.

Credit: Victoria King