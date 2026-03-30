Life at the Crossroads of Movement and Calm

Andrea Fenn lives near Nanjing Road W., one of the busiest streets in Shanghai. However, just minutes away, leafy, quiet corners with preserved lane houses and modernist buildings unveil the city's rich history. The Italian traveler has spent 20 years in China, primarily in Shanghai. When he is not working as a business consultant, he enjoys exploring new restaurants in the city and beyond. He appreciates the neighborhood's contrast between the vibrancy of urban life and the tranquility of peaceful moments.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Could you introduce the neighborhood you live in? I live just off Nanjing Road W., one of the city's busiest shopping thoroughfares. While it's not traditionally considered a quiet residential area, the neighborhood is full of hidden gems that make it surprisingly livable and rich in character. Some of Shanghai's best-preserved lane houses branch out from the main road, creating a striking contrast with the surrounding skyscrapers and ever-glowing commercial lights.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood? It's incredibly well-connected and provides me with an exhilarating sense of being at the heart of the metropolis. I'm not someone who frequents malls or works in a high-rise, yet stepping out of my door and directly into one of the world's busiest streets is a unique experience. At the same time, just a few steps away, you can find surprisingly quiet, leafy corners, beautiful examples of old modernist architecture, and glimpses of that unmistakable "old Shanghai" charm.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

What are the attractions here that should not be missed? Architecture enthusiasts should wander around the lane houses and old apartment buildings. The Jing'an Villas is a standout with its red-brick terraced houses, while Sun Court and the Cosmopolitan Apartments are well worth exploring, both inside and out. Art lovers shouldn't miss Prada Rong Zhai, a beautifully restored historic residence turned intimate exhibition space. And of course, Nanjing Road W. itself is an attraction – offering everything from flagship luxury maisons to more niche retail experiences in areas like Zhangyuan.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

What is your favorite cafe near your home? For a full dining experience, I recommend Crave (208 Xinle Rd 新乐路208号), just across the Yan'an Elevated Road. If it's bread and pastries you're after, 7 Riverlight (819 Shaanxi Rd N. 陕西北路819号) is, in my view, the best bakery in town.

Credit: Courtesy of Crave

Where should someone eat around here? Food choice is just enormous around here. Michelin-starred restaurants line the stretch from the Ritz-Carlton and Plaza 66 to Taikoo Hui, while nearby streets like Weihai Road and Nanyang Road offer excellent local eateries with great value. Personally, I often return to Xiaobaoshan (Rm 107, 688 Shaanxi Rd N. 陕西北路688号107室), an understated Hangzhou restaurant created by a decorated chef who chose to go back to basics.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood? For window shopping, Zhangyuan is my go-to. It's a fascinating mix of new retail concepts set within renovated lane houses. For groceries, I usually head to the basement levels of major malls where upscale supermarkets such as city'super (B2, HKRI Taikoo Hui, 789 Nanjing Rd W.南京西路789号兴业太古汇地下2层) often offer generous discounts on fresh produce toward closing time.

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work? I'm not much of a partygoer these days, but I do enjoy a good glass of wine. Yaya's, a popular pasta bar, has a lesser-known sister concept called Vino's (329 Tongren Rd 铜仁路329号), which offers a great selection of natural and artisanal wines, many available by the glass.

Credit: Courtesy of Vino's

Have you made any new discoveries in your neighborhood lately? I live near the Shanghai Exhibition Center (1000 Yan'an Rd M. 延安中路1000号), a grand building that can feel somewhat distant behind its gates. I recently discovered that after 6pm, the grounds open up to the public, becoming a welcoming space for evening strolls, jogging, and occasionally, if the guards are in a good mood, even walking your dog.