[Icymi]

Build Your Own Mini City and Take Home a Custom Block Set

by Zhu Yile
May 15, 2026
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Build Your Own Mini City and Take Home a Custom Block Set

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 108

This week's prize

This week's winners will get the chance to take home a custom building block set from City News Service. Five winners will be selected, with one set awarded to each person.

The collection is inspired by charming miniature street scenes, where every tiny brick helps build a lively little neighborhood full of character. Piece by piece, small storefronts come together to create an energetic commercial street packed with detail.

The giveaway series includes different themed shops, from a bridal boutique and BBQ restaurant to a fries stand and more.

These sets are beginner-friendly and easy to start with, whether you're already into building blocks or just curious to try. And once you finish one, you may find yourself wanting to build even more.

Click here to start!

Build Your Own Mini City and Take Home a Custom Block Set
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: The prize: Building block set

About the quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Editor: Yang Meiping

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In Case You Missed It...

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