They're Obsessed With This Shanghai Soup Dumpling Tote

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 110

This week's prize

Winners this week will be entered into a draw to receive City News Service's latest custom-designed "Xiaolongbao" canvas tote bag. Five winners will each receive one bag.

The tote features a clean and casual design inspired by Shanghai, with illustrations of the iconic Huxinting Teahouse at Yu Garden alongside the city's beloved xiaolongbao – a local favorite enjoyed by both Chinese and international visitors alike. The word "SHANGHAI" printed on the bag adds an extra touch of the city's identity.

The bag is also spacious enough for everyday use, easily fitting a laptop, books, and daily essentials such as a jacket, baseball cap, water bottle, or umbrella.

Not only is it stylish and eye-catching, but it also makes a statement wherever you carry it. The strap is printed with "City News Service."

Click here to start!