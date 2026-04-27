Win a White Baseball Cap & Own the Street Style
Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.
The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.
ICYMI: Week 105
This week's prize
Winners this week will be entered into a draw to receive a custom-designed white baseball cap by City News Service. There are eight spots available, with each winner receiving one cap.
This lightweight baseball cap is designed with comfort and practicality in mind. Made from breathable, quick-drying fabric, it helps keep you cool and protected under the sun, making it perfect for warmer days. The material feels soft against the skin, while its durable construction ensures it holds its shape and resists wear over time.
In classic white, it's an easy match for just about any outfit. Especially in spring and summer, when wardrobes tend to be more colorful, a white cap not only balances the look but also highlights the tones of your outfit. Functional yet stylish, it's a go-to accessory for both sun protection and everyday wear.
Click here to start!
About the quiz
Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.
There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.
Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.
Editor: Fu Rong