Win Tickets to a Michael Jackson Tribute Concert at The Pearl

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 107

This week's prize

Winners this week will be entered into a draw for tickets to a Michael Jackson Tribute concert presented by The Pearl. This time, there are even more spots than before: five winners will each receive one ticket.

Step into the world of the King of Pop as Red Stars at The Pearl brings Michael Jackson's greatest hits back to life with an electrifying live performance.

From the infectious classics of the Jackson 5 era to the chart-topping anthems of his reign as the King of Pop, this show will take audiences through every major stage of his musical journey.

Show Information

Date:May 15

Ticket price: 220 yuan(US$32)

Doors open: 6pm

Concert: 8:30pm

Duration: 120 minutes

Venue: The Pearl

Address: 471 Zhapu Rd | 乍浦路471号

Click here to start!