[Icymi]

Win Tickets to a Michael Jackson Tribute Concert at The Pearl

by Zhu Yile
May 8, 2026
Share Article:
Win Tickets to a Michael Jackson Tribute Concert at The Pearl

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 107

This week's prize

Winners this week will be entered into a draw for tickets to a Michael Jackson Tribute concert presented by The Pearl. This time, there are even more spots than before: five winners will each receive one ticket.

Step into the world of the King of Pop as Red Stars at The Pearl brings Michael Jackson's greatest hits back to life with an electrifying live performance.

From the infectious classics of the Jackson 5 era to the chart-topping anthems of his reign as the King of Pop, this show will take audiences through every major stage of his musical journey.

Show Information

  • Date:May 15
  • Ticket price: 220 yuan(US$32)
  • Doors open: 6pm
  • Concert: 8:30pm
  • Duration: 120 minutes
  • Venue: The Pearl
  • Address: 471 Zhapu Rd | 乍浦路471号

Click here to start!

Win Tickets to a Michael Jackson Tribute Concert at The Pearl
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Performance stills
Win Tickets to a Michael Jackson Tribute Concert at The Pearl
Credit: Ti Gong

About the quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Editor: Fu Rong

Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Build Your Own Mini City and Take Home a Custom Block Set
FEATURED
[ICYMI]
Build Your Own Mini City and Take Home a Custom Block Set
@ Zhu YileLineMay 15, 2026
Win Tickets to The Pearl's Great World Dream
[Icymi]
Win Tickets to The Pearl's Great World Dream
Enter for a chance to win tickets to an immersive 1920s Shanghai show.
Win a White Baseball Cap & Own the Street Style
[Icymi]
Win a White Baseball Cap & Own the Street Style
A chance to win a City News Service custom white baseball cap, the perfect finishing touch for your spring-summer street style.
Win Tickets to TOPS and Explore a World of Adorable Pets
[Icymi]
Win Tickets to TOPS and Explore a World of Adorable Pets
Enter now for a chance to score tickets and enjoy a fun day out with pets, deals and interactive experiences.

Popular Reads

Musk's Son Goes Viral in Beijing During Trump's China Visit
1

Musk's Son Goes Viral in Beijing During Trump's China Visit

Traffic Controls Near North Suzhou Road for Wine Festival
2

Traffic Controls Near North Suzhou Road for Wine Festival

Shanghai To Build AI-powered Sci-Fi Park
3

Shanghai To Build AI-powered Sci-Fi Park

Shanghai Welcomes Back Olympic-Q Series in 2028
4

Shanghai Welcomes Back Olympic-Q Series in 2028