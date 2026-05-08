Win Tickets to a Michael Jackson Tribute Concert at The Pearl
Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.
The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.
ICYMI: Week 107
This week's prize
Winners this week will be entered into a draw for tickets to a Michael Jackson Tribute concert presented by The Pearl. This time, there are even more spots than before: five winners will each receive one ticket.
Step into the world of the King of Pop as Red Stars at The Pearl brings Michael Jackson's greatest hits back to life with an electrifying live performance.
From the infectious classics of the Jackson 5 era to the chart-topping anthems of his reign as the King of Pop, this show will take audiences through every major stage of his musical journey.
Show Information
- Date:May 15
- Ticket price: 220 yuan(US$32)
- Doors open: 6pm
- Concert: 8:30pm
- Duration: 120 minutes
- Venue: The Pearl
- Address: 471 Zhapu Rd | 乍浦路471号
Click here to start!
About the quiz
Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.
There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.
Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.
Editor: Fu Rong