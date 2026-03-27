[Icymi]

Your Very Own CNS Double-Decker Bus Awaits

by Zhu Yile
March 27, 2026
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Your Very Own CNS Double-Decker Bus Awaits

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 101

This week's prize

This week's winners will have the chance to join a raffle for a one-of-a-kind CNS 3D mini double-decker bus. There will be seven prizes in total, with one bus for each winner.

The collectible was specially created to celebrate CNS's very first anniversary on November 8, 2023.

Fans of double-deckers can also build their own version at home with a 3D puzzle model – a fun project that doubles as a great display piece. Both adults and kids alike will enjoy the experience.

Click here to start!

Your Very Own CNS Double-Decker Bus Awaits
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Prize: CNS double-decker bus

About the quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Editor: Fu Rong

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