A Champion Boxer's Journey Beyond the Ring

Few stories are as powerful as Michele Aboro's in Shanghai's fast-paced entrepreneurial landscape. A former world champion boxer, two-time breast cancer survivor, and mother of two, Michele turned resilience into a purpose-driven business. As co-founder of Aboro, she is redefining boxing as a tool for empowerment, community and holistic well-being, creating a space where strength is built in the ring and in life.

Credit: Courtesy of Aboro

Before we discuss Aboro, could you please introduce yourself? I'm Michele Aboro, a former professional boxer whose passion for the sport has shaped much of my life. I've spent more than two decades in the ring, winning multiple world championships, including the WIBF super-bantamweight title. I grew up in a one-parent family in London. There are seven of us, and my mom. She's Irish-Scottish, so if you can imagine, very stubborn and headstrong. She brought us up to believe that whatever we thought we could do, we could do. My journey is about breaking down barriers, from learning boxing when the sport was banned for women to becoming an undefeated world champion, from professional athlete to gym owner to philanthropist, and from breast cancer survivor to mother and mentor. Today, as co-founder of Aboro in Shanghai, I strive to create a welcoming space where people can use boxing as a way to stay fit and healthy.

What led you to start a business in China? When we first arrived in Shanghai, boxing was still relatively unknown and often misunderstood. I saw a real opportunity to introduce the sport as a powerful and accessible form of training – not just for fighters, but for everyday people seeking strength and confidence. My co-founder, Masca Yuen, and I bravely decided to share our passion. Watching boxing gain recognition and acceptance here has been incredibly rewarding.

What makes Shanghai's business environment so remarkable? I believe the business environment in Shanghai is vibrant and dynamic, though it can be intense at times. It really pushes you to find a balance between work and life, which is essential for long-term success here. While it can be challenging, maintaining that balance is crucial for thriving in such a fast-paced city.

What were you trying to bring to the local community? Aboro aims to bring a unique and empowering fitness approach through boxing to our community. We strive to create an inclusive environment where individuals of all backgrounds can experience the physical and mental benefits of boxing. Additionally, we cultivate a supportive community where members can connect, motivate one another and share their fitness journeys. By providing quality training, we not only teach boxing techniques but also instill discipline and a strong work ethic. Ultimately, Aboro strives to improve our community's health and foster a passion for boxing.

What are the biggest challenges of setting up a business here? How do you stay motivated? Setting up a business in Shanghai comes with its own set of challenges. One of the biggest hurdles is navigating the complex regulatory environment, which can be time-consuming and sometimes unclear. Additionally, building a strong local network is crucial, as relationships often play a significant role in business success in China. The cost of doing business can also be a challenge, given the competitive market. Staying motivated amidst these challenges is essential. I focus on my passion for boxing and the impact Aboro has on the community, which keeps me driven. Setting clear goals and celebrating small victories along the way also helps maintain motivation. I surround myself with supportive team mates and mentors who share my vision, and we continuously inspire each other to push forward and overcome obstacles together.

What was the moment that made you proud? As life progresses, we reflect on our achievements at different stages of our youth. Looking back, I'm proud of my ability to transition my professional skills as an athlete into successful commercial endeavors, especially since many top athletes struggle with this. Being inducted into the International Women's Boxing Hall of Fame was a deeply meaningful milestone. It recognized not only my achievements in the sport but also my advocacy for women's empowerment in a traditionally male-dominated arena. That recognition affirmed my commitment to ensuring female fighters receive the respect, visibility and opportunities they deserve.

What are you working on? Currently, my focus is on several exciting endeavors, with the primary goal of expanding Aboro by opening more studios. This expansion aims to bring our unique boxing-focused approach to more people, fostering a supportive community where individuals can thrive physically and mentally. I'm passionate about creating spaces that empower members and provide them with the tools they need to achieve their goals. Alongside this professional journey, I'm also thrilled to celebrate the growth of my personal family. We recently welcomed our second child, an amazing baby boy named Ka. This new addition has filled our lives with joy and renewed purpose. Balancing the demands of expanding Aboro while navigating the joys and challenges of parenthood is both fulfilling and motivating.

Which female role model has inspired you? Maya Angelou. Her powerful words and resilience in the face of adversity have profoundly impacted many lives, including my own. Also, Alice Walker. As an influential writer and activist, she has made a lasting impact through her powerful storytelling and dedication to social justice. Walker's advocacy for civil rights and her dedication to empowering marginalized voices continue to motivate me in my own endeavors. Both of these remarkable women embody strength, creativity and a commitment to making the world a better place.