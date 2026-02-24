Bringing the Spirit of Mexico to Shanghai

At 18, Grecia Fernández arrived in China with her mother, carrying little more than ambition, resilience and a deep pride in her Mexican roots. Nearly two decades later, she is widely known in Shanghai's dining scene as "La Coyotita" – a nickname passed down through generations, and now a name synonymous with authentic Mexican flavor, fearless entrepreneurship and cultural celebration. Grecia's story is defined by perseverance and a clear determination to bring an authentic taste of Mexico to China.

Before we talk about La Coyota, would you please introduce yourself? Hola! I'm Grecia Fernández, but most people know me as "La Coyotita." It's a family nickname with deep roots. My grandfather, J. Socorro Fernández, was known as "El Coyote," and all his children were lovingly called "coyotitos." My mother became "Chef Coyota," and I naturally became "La Coyotita." It's a name filled with generations of love, history and meaning. I'm not the best at talking about myself, but I'd describe myself as independent, dedicated – and yes, a bit of a workaholic.

Credit: Brandon McGhee

And why, after living in China for a few years, did you decide to strike out on your own to build up a business? I arrived in China at just 18, at the end of 2008, to work with my mother in her Mexican food business. Together, we opened her first restaurant here – a huge four-floor space with three bars – which was later selected to operate the Mexican Pavilion restaurant at the Shanghai 2010 Expo. By my early 20s, I was managing more than 250 local employees. At the time, I didn't speak Chinese, and there was no WeChat or the kind of technology we rely on today. I learned Mandarin by working closely with my team every day – training them, learning from them and sharing Mexican culture with them along the way. People often see my strong, stubborn, driven side, but those close to me know I'm also affectionate, cheerful, dreamy – and a little crazy. As my mother likes to say, I have a "chicken heart" – I pour myself fully into everything I do, and I genuinely feel it's my calling to help others.

What makes Shanghai's business environment so remarkable? In those early years, what amazed me most was Shanghai's explosive growth and its hunger to learn about the many cultures flowing into the city. I once read a line that stayed with me: "New York may be the city that never sleeps, but Shanghai doesn't even sit down." Today, I'd add that despite the challenges of COVID, Shanghai continues to offer huge market opportunities – though with new priorities and different focuses. As a Mexican restaurant business, it's been incredible to watch how China has fallen in love with our culture. Now, many "Mexican" food businesses here are actually run by locals, which shows just how deeply it has taken root.

Credit: Brandon McGhee

What were you trying to bring to the local community? MEXICO – in every sense! One of our biggest dreams was for China to experience not only Mexican cuisine, which is famous worldwide, but also our drinks – tequila, aguas frescas, mezcal – our celebrations, our traditions and our way of turning any moment into a fiesta. We even celebrate death with a vibrant festival, and over the years, Shanghai has embraced traditions like "Día de los Muertos." We wanted to share the heart and soul of Mexico, not just the food.

Credit: Brandon McGhee

What are the biggest challenges setting up a business here? How do you stay motivated? One of the biggest challenges, especially in the early years, was being taken seriously as a female entrepreneur. Often, even when people were interested in our projects or just before signing a lease, they would ask, "Where's the laoban (the boss)?" When I said it was me, they'd respond, "Yes, you're the manager, but who's the owner?" I would introduce my mother, and they would still ask, "No, no – where is your big boss?" Some eventually accepted that we were a women-led company, though not without hesitation. And yes – some doors closed because of it. But step by step, with time, experience and visibility – through large-scale events, international collaborations and government support – there came a point when people started seeking us out. That shift kept me motivated. It proved that perseverance, quality and passion do get recognized.

Credit: Brandon McGhee

What was the moment that made you most proud? Definitely our restaurant at the Shanghai 2010 Expo, it was a dream come true to represent Mexico on such a global stage. But also every recognition and nomination from the community and government, honoring the hard work of my mother and myself. One milestone I'm deeply proud and honored by is receiving the prestigious "M Seal" from the Mexican government, which recognizes restaurants outside Mexico that use authentic ingredients, techniques and dishes. It felt like a beautiful affirmation that we're truly bringing a taste of home to Shanghai.

What are you working on now? Right now, we're focused on expanding our Taco Bar concept – compact spaces with a concise menu of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos and margaritas, all made with authentic Mexican flavor. We've also launched our own mini-program, where customers across China can order homemade Mexican ingredients directly. That way, people can enjoy real Mexican flavors wherever they are. Whether you visit our Taco Bar in Jing'an or cook with our ingredients at home, we want everyone to experience the true taste of Mexico.

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Who is a female role model who inspires you? Without a doubt, my mother. She is the strongest, boldest, most resilient woman I know – and yes, the biggest workaholic (I definitely inherited that from her!). Even in recent years, as she faces a recurrence of multiple sclerosis and undergoes treatment back in Mexico, her spirit remains unbreakable. I'm proud to follow in her footsteps. She started working at a very young age and never allowed anything to defeat her. I'm deeply grateful to God that I can still hear her advice and guidance, and I make sure to include her in every important decision for the company. Keeping her involved not only honors her legacy, but also keeps her spirit connected to everything we continue building.