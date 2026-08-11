Creating Thoughtful Self-Care for Every Stage of Womanhood

Penny Lewis and Maxine Stander's Shanghai-based firm Seaglaes is redefining women's self-care from personal experiences to a common vision. Based on their backgrounds in the UK, South Africa and China, they created a line of natural wellness products to help women through life. Seaglaes strives for gentle, knowledgeable care for women via body awareness, mindful living, and quality.

Credit: Courtesy of Seaglaes

CNS: Before we talk about Seaglaes, would you please introduce yourself? Penny: I'm from the UK, and I've been living and working in Shanghai for the past eight years. Over time, my work has become increasingly focused on women's well-being, particularly helping women better understand their bodies and embrace a more cyclical approach to life. Along the way, I wrote a book about menopause inspired by my mother's experience and trained in yoga nidra, breathing and aromatherapy. Living in China has also deeply influenced me. I've appreciated learning from a culture that continues to preserve forms of body wisdom and holistic care that are sometimes overlooked in the West. Maxine: I'm from South Africa, and I've been living in Shanghai for the past six years with my husband and our three children. I've always been passionate about entrepreneurship, especially when it connects with women's empowerment. Before moving to China, I ran a business in South Africa that was also focused on supporting women, so my work has always been an important part of my journey. I love building things, connecting with people, and exploring the world with my family.

Credit: Courtesy of Seaglaes

CNS: Why, after living in China for a few years, did you decide to build your own business? Penny: Seaglaes was never part of a long-term business plan – it began quite unexpectedly. Maxine and I were both experiencing our own hormonal and well-being challenges. She was dealing with severe postpartum hair loss, while I was making a balm for my mother, whose skin had become extremely sensitive during menopause. We started creating products because we needed them ourselves and simply couldn't find what we were looking for. When we shared them with family and friends, the response was immediate. People began asking for more, and we realized that many women were looking for the same kind of natural, thoughtful support. What started as a personal solution gradually became a mission we wanted to share with a wider community. The brand name comes from sea glass. Glaes is the Old English word for "glass," and we liked that the older spelling carried something of the sea in it already. Sea glass begins as something broken. It gets tumbled by the water for years, and what comes back to the shore is softer, cloudier, and far more beautiful than what went in. That felt like the right image for what we were trying to build. So much of a woman's life involves being reshaped by things she did not choose, whether that is a cycle, a birth, or menopause. The story we are usually told is one of loss. We wanted to choose a name that conveys a different story, one in which the process leaves you changed but not diminished.

Credit: Courtesy of Seaglaes

Credit: Courtesy of Seaglaes

CNS: How did you choose the natural ingredients, and did you work with specialists to develop the products? Penny: Every ingredient began with a real need rather than a trend. We were creating products for ourselves and the women closest to us, so every ingredient had to earn its place. From there, it became a process of research, testing, and learning. We also knew we couldn't do it alone. We worked closely with experts – from herbalists to wellness practitioners – to develop every formula, ensuring each product was carefully researched and thoroughly tested before reaching our customers. Maxine: All of our products have received full regulatory approval, which is a rigorous and time-consuming process. It wasn't always easy, but we would rather take the longer route to ensure every product meets the highest standards of safety and quality.

CNS: Your products also incorporate Chinese medicinal herbs. How did that come about? Penny and Maxine: Living in China introduced us to the rich tradition of Traditional Chinese Medicine, particularly its understanding of women's health. We wanted to combine that wisdom with botanicals from our backgrounds in the UK and South Africa. To do that responsibly, we worked with specialists who understand both traditions and how different ingredients work together. Their expertise has been essential in creating formulations we truly trust.

CNS: What makes Shanghai's business environment so remarkable? Maxine: Shanghai is an incredibly inspiring place to build a business. It's full of talented, ambitious people and there is a genuine openness to new ideas, collaboration, and innovation. I've been especially inspired by the many women here who are creating, leading, and generously sharing their knowledge and experiences. What makes Shanghai unique is its blend of East and West. You are constantly exposed to different perspectives, traditions, and expertise, which has influenced how we approach Seaglaes, especially in our search for the best ingredients and materials from around the world. The city also has a strong sense of community, both offline and online, making it a wonderful place to grow a brand.

Credit: Courtesy of Seaglaes

CNS: What were you trying to bring to the local community? Penny: We wanted to create something that felt both practical and deeply supportive for women at every stage of life. Through our experiences, we became increasingly aware that many products marketed toward women can sometimes work against the body rather than support it. We wanted to offer high-quality natural oils, balms, period underwear, and silk products that women could trust, while also encouraging greater awareness and understanding of their bodies. For us, self-care is not just about products – it's about helping women feel more connected, informed, and empowered.

CNS: What are the biggest challenges of setting up a business here, and how do you stay motivated? Maxine: One of the biggest challenges has been navigating regulations and product registration. The process can be complex, especially when you are committed to maintaining high standards. Another challenge has been staying true to our values around quality. We insist on using the best ingredients and materials at every stage, even when that makes things pricier. For example, we chose glass, walnut wood, and cork packaging instead of plastic, despite the cost being significantly higher. Those decisions come from integrity. We believe that creating something meaningful means putting women and the planet first. What keeps us motivated is knowing that we are building something we truly believe in and that can make a positive difference.

Credit: Courtesy of Seaglaes

CNS: What was the moment that made you most proud? Penny: I recently had a baby, and just two days after giving birth, I realized how much I was relying on our products – the Care Balm, Feather Whisper, Mulberry Silk Eye Mask, and Flaxseed Warming Pad. That moment made me truly understand the value of what we had created. Knowing that our products could support women during such an important and vulnerable stage of life made me incredibly proud. Maxine: For me, it's the messages we receive from customers. One woman told us our period underwear was the best she had ever worn after trying almost every brand available. Another shared that Moon Mist helped her sleep again after struggling with insomnia. Those moments remind us that our work is making a real difference in women's everyday lives.

CNS: What are you currently working on? Penny and Maxine: We have been developing a sacred face oil for more than two years, using carefully selected ingredients sourced from some of the best places around the world. It has been a product close to our hearts from the very beginning, but we have always believed that we should only launch it when it is truly ready. We are almost there and cannot wait to share it. We are also building our Xiaohongshu presence and looking forward to connecting with our community both online and offline. There are many ideas developing behind the scenes, and we are excited about what 2026 will bring.

CNS: Which female role model inspires you? Penny and Maxine: It may sound simple, but the women who inspire us most are our mums and sisters. We are both very family-oriented, and the women closest to us have shaped who we are today. They are all different, but each embodies strength, courage, resilience, kindness, and integrity. They are our true role models, and we feel incredibly grateful to have them in our lives.