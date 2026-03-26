[Ask CNS] Can Foreigners Buy Property in Shanghai? YES! Pt1

Here is a thing that happens to people in Shanghai. You arrive with two suitcases and a sublet somewhere near Wukang Rd. You tell yourself: one year, two at most, enough time to pad the resume and see what the fuss is about. Then you discover shengjianbao at 7am on a Tuesday. You hire an ayi who reorganizes your kitchen in ways you could never have conceived, and you briefly consider giving her the apartment. You stop thinking about car ownership as a human necessity. And then, around year four or five, someone back home sends you a Zillow link for a four-bedroom with a two-car garage and a homeowners association, and asks if you are thinking about settling down. The phrase settles somewhere between confusion and physical revulsion. Good. Forward this article to whoever needs it: The partner who has started quietly pricing up floor plans on WeChat, the colleague who keeps saying they just want to understand the rules before deciding anything, the friend who attended a property expo in a Pudong hotel lobby and has not fully recovered. The rules, it turns out, are not simple. But they are navigable. This is what they actually say. Welcome to our two-part series on Expats Buying Homes in Shanghai. We'll cover: Part 1 (This Part) Can You Buy?: Eligibility and documentation – who can buy and what paperwork you need.

Part 2: Should You Buy?: Costs, financing, taxes, leasehold, what happens when you leave

Credit: Imaginechina

A Note on the August 2024 Policy In August 2024, Shanghai announced a package of housing market adjustments covering down payment ratios, purchase restrictions, public housing fund rules, and property taxes. The announcement generated considerable discussion in expat circles. The short answer: none of those changes apply to foreign nationals. The August reforms targeted domestic buyers, both Shanghai hukou holders and non-local Chinese nationals. Foreign nationals are governed by a separate national-level framework, established in 2006 and further tightened in 2010.

How the Rules Got Here For most of the 1990s and into the early 2000s, foreign nationals could buy property in China with relatively few restrictions. That era ended in July 2006, when the central government issued what became known as Decree 171, which prohibited foreign purchases for investment purposes and restricted eligible buyers to those who had worked or studied in China for at least one year. The target was speculative capital, not the expat looking for somewhere reasonable to live. In 2010, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange and the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development jointly issued guidelines that added the restriction still in place today: a foreign individual can purchase only one residential property, nationwide, for self-use. Not one per city. One total anywhere on the Chinese mainland. So to be precise: there was no complete ban at any point in this history. What 2006 introduced was a residency threshold and an investment prohibition. What 2010 introduced was the one-property cap. The current rules are an accumulation of both, and they are the rules you are working with today.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Imaginechina

Who Is Eligible to Buy? Two categories of foreign nationals can purchase residential property in Shanghai. 1. Permanent Residents Foreign nationals who hold China's permanent residence permit, or Five Star Card (外国人永久居留身份证), face fewer procedural requirements than other foreign buyers. A valid tax statement covering more than one year is sufficient to establish purchase eligibility, without the additional employment documentation the standard process requires. 2. Foreign Nationals with One Year of Continuous Work or Study The second category is foreign nationals who have worked or studied continuously in China for more than one year, holding a valid residence permit (居留许可) issued for employment or study purposes. The key words here are continuously and valid residence permit. A tourist visa (L) or a business visa (M) does not qualify. The residence permit in question is the document issued after entry on a Z work visa or X student visa, once registered with the local public security bureau. It is what most people mean when they say they have a work permit in China. For Shanghai specifically, the one-year requirement carries additional precision. The labor contract must be with a Shanghai-registered company, and the applicant must have at least twelve consecutive months of individual income tax or social security contributions paid in Shanghai. Time worked in Beijing, Guangzhou, or anywhere else on the Chinese mainland does not count toward Shanghai eligibility. The clock starts from the first day you appear on a Shanghai payroll.

A Note for the Self-Employed and Remote Workers The required documents list includes a copy of the employer's business license with an official seal. This exists because Chinese authorities use the registered local entity to verify that the buyer is legally employed in Shanghai. For expats employed by purely foreign companies with no local registered entity, freelancers, and remote workers, this creates a gap that the standard process does not address. If this describes your situation, consulting a Shanghai-based property lawyer before proceeding is more useful than any guide, including this one. To save you some trouble, though, we did, in fact, consult an English-speaking lawyer named Thomas Yan, partner of Duan & Duan Law Firm. Here's his answer: "The core requirement under Chinese law is proving two things: that you have been legally working in China for more than one year, and that you do not already own property in China. The business license copy with official seal that appears in many document checklists is not actually a national-level requirement – it typically appears as part of an employer's supporting paperwork rather than as a standalone rule. That said, the underlying requirement it supports – proving legal employment in China for over one year – remains firmly in place. If you work for a foreign company with no registered entity on the Chinese mainland, or if you are freelancing or self-employed in Shanghai, there is no official alternative pathway that automatically satisfies the one-year employment requirement. Without a verifiable, compliant chain of proof showing legal work in China for over a year, you will not pass the purchase eligibility check. There is no workaround. What the transaction center (the government office where purchases are registered) actually looks for is either a valid Foreign Work Permit (外国人工作许可证, the official document issued to foreigners authorized to work in China) or a labor contract and proof of employment stamped by a Chinese-registered employer. One exception: holders of Chinese permanent residency (the Five Star Card) are exempt from the one-year work requirement entirely, though they still need to meet Shanghai's local purchase conditions."

The Required Documents The following checklists cover what you will need to submit at the Shanghai Real Estate Registration Service Center when completing a purchase. For Foreign Nationals Passport and a certified Chinese translation, with a valid employment residence permit of at least one year

A labor contract signed with a Shanghai-registered company, for a period of more than one year

Proof of at least 12 consecutive months of individual income tax or social security contributions in Shanghai (supplementary back-payments are not accepted)

Signed commitment that the property is being purchased for self-occupation and that no other residential property is owned anywhere on the Chinese mainland

Proof of funds: purchase agreement, a copy of the seller's property certificate, and the online signing confirmation (网签, wangqian : the government's mandatory electronic contract registration system, which generates a digital record confirming the purchase agreement has been officially logged with the housing authority)

: the government's mandatory electronic contract registration system, which generates a digital record confirming the purchase agreement has been officially logged with the housing authority) Copy of the employer's business license with official seal Note: the labor contract, residence permit, and tax or social security records must all align in their coverage period. A tax record covering a different twelve months than the employment contract will not satisfy the requirement.

Credit: Ti Gong

For Hong Kong Residents Identity proof: Hong Kong Permanent Identity Card, Hong Kong Identity Card, or Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macau Residents, which must match the tax document number on file. Company business license copy with official seal

A labor contract of at least one year from the purchase date, specifying the employment duration

One year of continuous social insurance or individual income tax contributions (supplementary payments are not accepted)

Proof of employment from the company

Signed commitment to purchase for self-occupation For Macau Residents Macau residents are governed under the same regulatory framework as Hong Kong residents for property purchases on the Chinese mainland. Identity documents are the Macau Permanent Resident Identity Card or the Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macau Residents. The required materials mirror those listed for Hong Kong residents above. Confirm the specific document requirements with your agent or a Shanghai-based property lawyer, as local implementation details may vary. For Taiwan Residents Identity proof: Mainland Travel Permit for Taiwan Residents or Eligible Travel Document. The required materials mirror those listed for Hong Kong residents above, too. Married to a Shanghai Resident? When a foreign national marries a Shanghai hukou (household registration) holder and they purchase together as a family unit, the household is treated under Shanghai's domestic purchase limits, currently two properties within the outer ring road, with no limit outside it. However, the foreign spouse does not escape their individual nationwide one-property restriction. Both conditions apply simultaneously. According to Yan, the foreign spouse must still satisfy the one-year continuous work or study requirement and must not already own any residential property anywhere on the Chinese mainland. If the foreign spouse has previously purchased property under their foreign passport, they are ineligible to participate in a joint purchase, even if their Shanghai hukou-holding partner has no property of their own. The couple cannot get around this by registering the property as jointly owned (共同共有, meaning both names on the deed with equal rights) or as proportionally owned (按份共有, meaning both names with defined percentage shares). If the marriage certificate was issued outside China, it must be notarized in the country of issue, then translated and certified upon returning to China, before it can be used as valid documentation.