[Explainer] What Should You Do When You Find a Stray Animal?

After a long, cold winter, many stray cats and dogs emerge in neighborhoods, parks, and alleys in search of food, warmth, or a safe place to rest. This situation often evokes sympathy, leaving many people uncertain about whether to help or leave the animal alone. A small act of kindness can have a significant impact. However, rescuing an animal entails taking on the responsibility of caring for it until it is safe and can find a loving home, not just a moment of compassion. These simple steps can guide anyone who wishes to assist a stray animal in need.

Credit: Imaginechina

Step 1: Observe the Situation First When you see a cat or dog wandering on the street, the first thing to do is pause and observe. Not every animal outside is necessarily abandoned. Some animals may belong to nearby residents and roam around their neighborhood. Look closely at the animal's condition. If it appears clean, healthy, and comfortable in its surroundings, it might belong to someone nearby. In that case, you may not need to intervene immediately. However, if the animal appears thin, injured, sick, or frightened, it may truly be a stray in need of help. Before approaching, remain calm and careful, since scared animals may bite or scratch.

Step 2: Take the Animal to a Veterinary Clinic You should take the animal to a vet after rescuing it. The animal may have hidden illnesses or injuries despite appearing healthy. Veterinarians can check for parasites, infections, wounds, and contagious diseases. They can also scan the animal for a microchip to identify the owner. This medical evaluation ensures the animal receives proper care and protects other animals from disease. The veterinarian should check for worms and internal parasites; tooth decay or damage; body temperature; mites or ear infections; fleas, infestations, or other skin diseases; a microchip; nail trimming, if necessary; eye health; and possible infectious diseases.

Step 3: Provide a Short Observation Period After the initial checkup, the animal usually needs a short observation period. During this time, you should monitor whether it eats normally, drinks water, and behaves comfortably. If you already have pets at home, it is important to keep the rescued animal separate at first. Some diseases have incubation periods, and symptoms may not appear immediately. A short isolation period helps ensure the health of all animals involved. In cats, this precaution is especially important because diseases such as cat flu and feline panleukopenia virus (FPV) have an incubation period of around seven days. During this time, an infected cat may appear healthy but can still transmit the disease to other cats.

Step 4: Be Prepared to Take Responsibility Many people believe rescue organizations can take in any stray animal, but in reality, most rescue groups operate with limited resources and rely heavily on volunteers. Because of this, they may not always be able to accept newly rescued animals immediately. When you choose to rescue an animal, you may temporarily become its caregiver. This means providing food, shelter, and care until a foster home or adoptive family can be found.

Step 5: Ensure the Animal Is Healthy and Ready Once the animal's health has stabilized, it should receive necessary medical care. This usually includes deworming, flea treatment, and vaccinations. When the animal reaches the appropriate age, sterilization is also strongly recommended. Providing proper veterinary care protects the animal's long-term health and also makes adoption easier. Healthy animals that have received basic treatment and vaccinations are much more likely to be accepted by responsible families.

Step 6: Look for a Foster Home if Needed If you are unable to care for the animal for an extended period, the next step is to look for a suitable foster home. Foster caregivers provide temporary shelter and daily care while the animal waits to be adopted. A reliable foster environment allows the animal to recover, adapt to living with people, and develop a calmer temperament. During this period, the foster caregiver can also observe the animal's behavior and health, which helps rescuers find a more suitable permanent home later. Even a short period in a safe and caring environment can greatly improve an animal's chances of finding a permanent home.

Step 7: Find a Responsible Adopter The final step in the rescue process is finding a loving and responsible family. In the internet age, there are many platforms where rescuers can share adoption information, including social media, animal welfare communities, and dedicated adoption platforms. These channels can help connect rescued animals with potential adopters more quickly. When posting adoption information online, rescuers should also protect their personal privacy. However, adoption should never be rushed and treated casually. The goal is to find someone who is truly patient, responsible, and willing to care for the animal long term. It is important to communicate with potential adopters and ensure they understand the responsibility of caring for a pet. Choosing the right home is essential for the animal's future well-being. Rescuers should avoid people who appear impulsive, treat pets as toys or commodities, or show irresponsible attitudes toward pet care. A responsible adoption process should include clear communication, agreement from the adopter's household, and a basic adoption agreement to ensure the animal will live in a safe and caring environment.

Support from Animal Welfare Organizations If you are worried about the potential cost of rescuing a stray animal, it is important to remember that you are not always alone. Many animal welfare organizations and community initiatives provide support to help rescuers care for stray animals in a more sustainable way. One example is Shanghai Adoption Day (WeChat ID: shanghailingyangri), a volunteer-run public adoption platform dedicated to promoting the idea of "adopt instead of buy." Since its establishment in 2017, the organization has organized hundreds of public adoption events in shopping malls and community spaces across Shanghai, helping thousands of stray animals find permanent homes. In addition to adoption events, the platform works with veterinary hospitals to support TNR (Trap–Neuter–Return) programs and provide free sterilization vouchers for stray animals. It also uses social media and community outreach activities to raise public awareness about responsible pet ownership and animal protection.

Credit: Ti Gong

Another example is the bilingual BestFriends City Adoption Platform (WeChat ID: BFC 520), which supports community-based TNR initiatives for stray cats. Through these programs, volunteers help humanely trap stray cats in local neighborhoods, partner with veterinary clinics to perform sterilization surgeries, and then return the cats to their original environment. By encouraging residents to participate in humane population control and providing access to veterinary resources, these initiatives aim to reduce the number of stray animals while improving their overall health and survival conditions.

Credit: Ti Gong

These initiatives remind us that helping stray animals is not only an individual act of kindness but also a collective effort involving communities, volunteers, veterinarians, and non-profit organizations. With cooperation and compassion, even small actions can gradually create a safer and kinder world for animals who once had no home.