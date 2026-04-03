[Hai Guide] Explore the Flowers and Exhibitions This Spring

This is your ultimate guide to enjoying spring in Shanghai – from gorgeous cherry blossoms to must-see exhibitions and lively spring markets. Let's go!

Spring Blooms Around Gucun Park | 顾村公园 Gucun Park is now at its peak bloom, with the season expected to last through mid-April. While the cherry blossoms are the main draw, visitors can also wander into vibrant fields of rapeseed flowers for a splash of bright yellow. The park is putting on its most spectacular show of the year. Along Cherry Blossom Avenue and inside the dedicated cherry garden, mid-season cherry blossoms stretch out in dense clusters, blending soft whites and blush pinks into a scene that feels both delicate and grand. Visitors pose and take photos under the blossoms to capture their perfect spring moment. The bloom has also attracted international visitors eager to experience Shanghai's most famous seasonal sight. Address: 4788 Hutai Rd 沪太路4788号

Cherry blossoms at Gucun Park Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong

Foreign Tourists taking photos under the cherry blossoms at Gucun Park Credit: Ti Gong



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Credit: Ti Gong

Chenshan Botanical Garden | 辰山植物园 Chenshan Botanical Garden is showcasing a dreamy sea of nemophila in peak bloom with vibrant poppies to contrast the soft blue landscape. The garden's cherry blossom season is also on time. Cherry Blossom Avenue is already packed as night viewing begins. Around 20 percent of the trees are in bloom, and peak season is approaching, so now is a good time to visit.

Flowers at Chenshan Botanical Garden Credit: Ti Gong



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If you go in the evening, expect an entirely different experience. The festivities will run through April 6. Beyond the blossoms, there's also a cherry blossom–themed market, along with activities like science talks held beneath the trees. From coffee and creative goods to fresh flowers and street food, it's an all-in-one spring outing. Address: 3888 Chenhua Rd 辰花路3888号

Cherry blossoms at night in Chenshan Botanical Garden Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong 4 Photos | View Slide Show

Credit: Ti Gong

Century Park | 世纪公园 The cherry blossoms at Century Park are expected to hit their peak starting this weekend. It's an ideal time to visit if you want to catch the height of the season before the petals begin to fall. Address: 1001 Jinxiu Rd 锦绣路1001号

Cherry blossoms at Century Park Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



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Credit: Ti Gong

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Jing'an Sculpture Park | 静安雕塑公园 A mix of tulip fields and cherry blossom trees makes Jing'an Sculpture Park a vibrant springtime retreat. The park is a sea of soft pink. The Yoshino cherry blossoms are in season. When the breeze picks up, petals drift gently through the air, creating that classic "falling blossom" moment. Strolling along the winding paths framed by this pastel canopy, you'll hear birdsong in the background, while contemporary sculptures appear around every corner. The whole setting feels almost surreal – like stepping into a quiet, art-filled fairytale. Address: 128 Shimen No. 2 Rd 石门二路128号

Cherry blossoms at Jing'an Sculpture Park Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong

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Credit: Ti Gong



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Arts to Explore 'Atlas: Harmony In Diversity' Bringing a slice of the Venice Biennale to Shanghai, this exhibition presents the China Pavilion through a digital lens. Lost overseas paintings are reintroduced in new formats, alongside works by seven contemporary artists, creating a dialogue between tradition and modernity. Date: Through May 31

Venue: Shanghai World Expo Museum 上海世博会博物馆 Address: 818 Mengzi Rd 蒙自路818号

"Atlas: Harmony in Diversity" exhibition Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong 4 Photos | View Slide Show



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong

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Molly 20th Anniversary Exhibition Celebrating 20 years of Pop Mart's iconic character Molly, this Shanghai stop in the anniversary exhibition offers a deep dive into her world. The show brings together a wide range of classic looks and rare limited editions while also tracing Molly's journey from early concept sketches to her rise as one of Pop Mart's most recognizable figures. Through original drawings, models and video installations, visitors get a behind-the-scenes look at how the character came to life.

Molly 20th anniversary exhibition Credit: Ti Gong

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The exhibition spans multiple levels of the Fosun Foundation. The second and third floors showcase the highlights, while the fourth floor has undergone a transformation into a Molly-themed café. Large-scale Molly installations are also set up at the entrance and on the café terrace – perfect for photos. The show also spotlights the creative mind behind the character, Hong Kong artist Kenny Wong, offering insight into his artistic process and the story behind Molly's enduring appeal. Date: Through May 10 Venue: Fosun Foundation 复星艺术中心 Address: 600 Zhongshan Rd E2 中山东二路600号



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



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'Before the Earth Falls Down' The exhibition at the new Jiushi Art Museum on the Bund explores ecology and our relationship to the planet. A sensory and emotional journey through installations, video and immersive experiences explores species and natural environment extinction. A 1:1 bronze sculpture of the last Hawaiian tree snail by Turkish artist Ece Erkman is a quiet, poignant reminder of what is disappearing. Date: Through June 8 Venue: Jiushi Art Museum 久事美术馆 Address: 2/F, 1 Zhongshan Rd E1 中山东一路1号2楼

"Before the Earth Falls Down" exhibition Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong

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'Vivian Maier: Unseen Work' The works of legendary street photographer Vivian Maier are on display at Fotografiska Shanghai. Only after her death did the world discover the extraordinary work of Vivian Maier. She captured everyday life in Chicago and New York with a unique, intimate perspective, making her one of the most fascinating photographers of the 20th century. A must-see for photography lovers eager to experience her pure passion and dedication to the craft. Date: Through July 19 Venue: Fotografiska Shanghai Address: 127 Guangfu Rd 光复路127号

Credit: Ti Gong

"Vivian Maier: Unseen Work" exhibition Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



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Springtime Bazaars Take a Gap Arts Festival Set inside HAI550, this multi-level market blends shopping with immersive experiences. The first floor features a curated selection of handmade goods. The seventh floor focuses on interactive sessions such as improv comedy and sound meditation. Head up to the eighth floor for workshops where you can try creating something of your own. Date: April 3-6 Venue: HAI550 Address: 550 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路550号

Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong 8 Photos | View Slide Show



Credit: Ti Gong



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Su-Style Aesthetic Life Collection Spring Market Located along Suhe Bay, this market celebrates the refined charm of Jiangnan living. You can browse handcrafted goods and design pieces inspired by Su-style aesthetics, then sample seasonal treats like Biluochun green tea, peach blossom pastries, qingtuan (a glutinous rice ball for celebrating the Qingming Festival), etc. Date: April 3-6 Venue: Shenyu Lane Plaza 慎余里广场 Address: 100 Fujian Rd N. 福建北路100号