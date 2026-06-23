[Hai Guide] Fuxing Park Is Getting a Dazzling After-Dark Reinvention

Shanghai's century-old Fuxing Park is getting a nighttime makeover, with interactive light shows and amusement rides set to open in late July.

The park's operator is swapping its cool white lighting for warm tones, hanging a giant disco ball over the main pathways, and rigging trees with bird-shaped lights that flap to life when passersby clap their hands.

"Nightlife is more than just bars," said Xia Tianyi, president of INS Land, a commercial and recreational complex inside the park. "We want to wrap an old amusement ride in a theater shell to give adults more choices."

The park has quietly become one of Shanghai's nightlife surprises. Videos of its new lighting have drawn well over 10 million views online, and visitor numbers reached 1.7 million in 2025 – up 80 percent from the year before.

Daytime rides and ticket prices for children's attractions will remain the same, so families can treat Fuxing Park as the neighborhood playground it has always been. The new light shows and night rides activate from late afternoon onward, on top of the existing attractions.