[Hai Guide]
Xintiandi
Sinan Mansions
Fuxing Park

[Hai Guide] Fuxing Park Is Getting a Dazzling After-Dark Reinvention

by Yang Jian
June 23, 2026
Share Article:
[Hai Guide] Fuxing Park Is Getting a Dazzling After-Dark Reinvention
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: A visitor takes photos at the lotus pond inside Fuxing Park.

Shanghai's century-old Fuxing Park is getting a nighttime makeover, with interactive light shows and amusement rides set to open in late July.

The park's operator is swapping its cool white lighting for warm tones, hanging a giant disco ball over the main pathways, and rigging trees with bird-shaped lights that flap to life when passersby clap their hands.

"Nightlife is more than just bars," said Xia Tianyi, president of INS Land, a commercial and recreational complex inside the park. "We want to wrap an old amusement ride in a theater shell to give adults more choices."

The park has quietly become one of Shanghai's nightlife surprises. Videos of its new lighting have drawn well over 10 million views online, and visitor numbers reached 1.7 million in 2025 – up 80 percent from the year before.

Daytime rides and ticket prices for children's attractions will remain the same, so families can treat Fuxing Park as the neighborhood playground it has always been. The new light shows and night rides activate from late afternoon onward, on top of the existing attractions.

[Hai Guide] Fuxing Park Is Getting a Dazzling After-Dark Reinvention
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Warm and cool light installations illuminate Fuxing Park.

Fuxing Park opened in 1909 and remains the only well-preserved French-style park in Shanghai. The historic site features European elements like symmetrical flowerbeds, fountains, and a sunken garden. It has long served as a prominent cultural gathering place where generations of residents meet to dance, play music, and socialize.

The park's transformation reaches beyond its gates. A new entertainment spot called Soul House – part escape room, part cocktail bar – has opened nearby at Sinan Mansions, effectively stretching the nightlife zone across both properties.

In August, the same operator plans to open Hero Dome, a large performance venue on the Bund, as part of a wider push to host 150 events a year and draw 3 million visitors to riverside entertainment.

Later this year, the park will upgrade the lighting around its lotus pond to coincide with an international light festival – worth checking back for visitors who want to see the park's next phase.

The upgrade is part of a broader effort across Shanghai to bring more life to public spaces after dark, as the city looks to expand its night economy.

[Hai Guide] Fuxing Park Is Getting a Dazzling After-Dark Reinvention
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A new entertainment spot called Soul House has opened near Sinan Mansions.

If you go

Opening hours: The park is open 24 hours; night entertainment runs from afternoon until late

Admission: Free

Address: 105 Yandang Rd 雁荡路105号

Public Transport: Metro Line 10 or 13 to Xintiandi (Exit 5)

[Hai Guide] Fuxing Park Is Getting a Dazzling After-Dark Reinvention
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: New interactive light installations illuminate the pathways and buildings at Fuxing Park.

Editor: Shi Jingyun

#Xintiandi#Sinan Mansions#Fuxing Park#Shanghai
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Chinese Stock Markets Wrap Up First Half With Tech-Driven Gains
FEATURED
[MONEY]
Chinese Stock Markets Wrap Up First Half With Tech-Driven Gains
@ Wang YanlinLineJul 4, 2026
Minhang Promotes Consumption with Summer Night Festivities
[General]
Minhang Promotes Consumption with Summer Night Festivities
Minhang is hosting a variety of night events, concerts, and promotions to boost consumption and spending at key commercial and retail landmarks amid the vibrant energy of summer.
Minhang Seeks to Modernize Core Urban Areas
[News]
Minhang Seeks to Modernize Core Urban Areas
Minhang has spelled out urban livability under the 15th Five-Year Plan as well as in education, senior care, healthcare, culture, and sporting events.
Zhuanqiao Town Gets The Happiness Museum
[News]
Zhuanqiao Town Gets The Happiness Museum
The Happiness Museum, a dedicated public cultural space in the city themed around "Happiness and Healing," opened on May 6 in Minhang's Zhuanqiao Town.

Popular Reads

Shanghai Grand Opera House Opens on Oct 17, New Season Announced
1

Shanghai Grand Opera House Opens on Oct 17, New Season Announced

City Issues First Heat Alert as Mercury Rises
2

City Issues First Heat Alert as Mercury Rises

Join the Family Fun as Shanghai Summer Kicks Off
3

Join the Family Fun as Shanghai Summer Kicks Off

Board and Indie Games Take Center Stage as Shanghai Anime Month Kicks Off
4

Board and Indie Games Take Center Stage as Shanghai Anime Month Kicks Off