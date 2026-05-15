Shanghai Unveils New Action Plan To Upgrade Smart Government Services
The "Government Online-Offline Shanghai" platform has been advancing Shanghai's "efficiently getting one thing done" initiative in recent years, achieving notable results in improving public services and optimizing the business environment.
The city is now pushing the reform further with a newly released action plan to deepen the Government Online-Offline Shanghai reform and improve the efficiency and user experience of government services.
The plan focuses on the following key areas of reform:
1. One portal for handling a wide range of services
Shanghai has established a unified "Government Online-Offline Shanghai" platform that integrates services across different administrative levels, departments and regions, allowing users to access and complete services through a single online portal.
At present, the platform offers 3,156 service items, with more than 89.27 million registered individual users and over 4.91 million corporate users. The cumulative number of processed cases now exceeds 805 million, as the city works toward making government services "as convenient as online shopping." More than 80 percent of services can now be handled online.
In addition, the intelligent pre-filling rate for high-frequency services exceeds 70 percent, while the pre-review rate surpasses 90 percent. Offline services are also being streamlined under the principles of "one-stop access" and "one-time completion."
2. Focusing on "efficiency" and "completion"
Shanghai has promoted integrated service packages such as "birth one thing," "business change one thing," and "opening a store one thing," enabling multiple procedures to be handled through "one notification, one application form, one set of materials, and one online process."
There are now more than 650 remote virtual service windows across the Yangtze River Delta region, covering over 400 cross-provincial service items. Coordinated legislation for Yangtze River Delta "Government Online-Offline Shanghai" services officially came into effect on May 1.
The city is also continuing to expand "no-application-required" services, promoting one-stop access to business-support policies.
A total of 826 policy programs at the municipal and district levels now provide benefits automatically without requiring applications, serving businesses more than 7.06 million times. At the municipal level, 50 percent of policy programs now operate under the "no application required, immediate benefit" model.
3. Continuously improving government service effectiveness
Shanghai is strengthening channels such as the government service rating system, the 12345 hotline, and special "unable-to-process" service counters to collect, analyze and resolve issues raised by businesses and residents in a timely manner.
Alongside immediate responses and prompt rectification of complaints, authorities are also addressing recurring and broader issues with greater care and attention. Overall public satisfaction with government services has consistently remained above 99 percent.
Main Points of the Action Plan
1. Upgrading end-to-end services for business-support policies
Shanghai will further expand and improve the effectiveness of "no application required" and "direct access, immediate benefit" policies, aiming to broaden coverage while enhancing quality and efficiency.
The city will also implement "three synchronizations" in the policymaking process, striving to ensure that business-support policies become available for automatic access as soon as they are unveiled.
2. Advancing "AI + government services"
The city will continue optimizing the "Government Online-Offline Shanghai" platform and upgrading the smart digital capabilities of the "Suishenban" service platform.
Shanghai also plans to develop intelligent government assistants to support staff operations, while strengthening governance and security systems for smart government services.
3. Improving the integrated online and offline service experience
The city will promote better coordination and unified standards between online and offline services to ensure consistent service quality.
Shanghai will accelerate reforms aimed at creating the "shortest path" for service procedures and ensuring processes are completed in the "simplest compliant way".
The city will also improve the internationalization of government services by strengthening the service capabilities of the "Shanghai International Portal" and launching an integrated "going global for enterprises" service section.
4. Promoting integrated government services across the Yangtze River Delta region
Shanghai will continue advancing regional coordination and innovation in government services across the Yangtze River Delta region, including:
- Sequential processing services, which allow incomplete applications to be accepted first and supplemented later while ensuring seamless processing;
- Integrated processing services, which combine procedures involving multiple departments or administrative levels into one optimized process;
- No-application services, where eligible individuals or businesses can directly receive policy benefits or complete procedures without submitting applications or materials.
The city will also improve the management and dynamic updating mechanism for the regional government service catalog.
5. Improving feedback and issue-resolution mechanisms
Shanghai will enhance the efficiency of handling public requests by evaluating whether procedures are smooth, services are of high quality, and user experiences are satisfactory from the perspective of businesses and residents.
The city will also explore cross-regional coordination mechanisms for handling public requests across the Yangtze River Delta region and include "no application required" business-support policies within the government service rating system.
Authorities will strengthen the reporting of negative feedback cases and regularly publish representative examples to the public. The city also aims to further improve the "immediate response to complaints" and "improvement through evaluation" mechanisms, shifting from solving individual problems to addressing broader categories of issues.
Editor: Yang Meiping