Shanghai Unveils New Action Plan To Upgrade Smart Government Services

The city is now pushing the reform further with a newly released action plan to deepen the Government Online-Offline Shanghai reform and improve the efficiency and user experience of government services.

The "Government Online-Offline Shanghai" platform has been advancing Shanghai's "efficiently getting one thing done" initiative in recent years, achieving notable results in improving public services and optimizing the business environment.

The plan focuses on the following key areas of reform:

1. One portal for handling a wide range of services

Shanghai has established a unified "Government Online-Offline Shanghai" platform that integrates services across different administrative levels, departments and regions, allowing users to access and complete services through a single online portal.

At present, the platform offers 3,156 service items, with more than 89.27 million registered individual users and over 4.91 million corporate users. The cumulative number of processed cases now exceeds 805 million, as the city works toward making government services "as convenient as online shopping." More than 80 percent of services can now be handled online.

In addition, the intelligent pre-filling rate for high-frequency services exceeds 70 percent, while the pre-review rate surpasses 90 percent. Offline services are also being streamlined under the principles of "one-stop access" and "one-time completion."

2. Focusing on "efficiency" and "completion"

Shanghai has promoted integrated service packages such as "birth one thing," "business change one thing," and "opening a store one thing," enabling multiple procedures to be handled through "one notification, one application form, one set of materials, and one online process."

There are now more than 650 remote virtual service windows across the Yangtze River Delta region, covering over 400 cross-provincial service items. Coordinated legislation for Yangtze River Delta "Government Online-Offline Shanghai" services officially came into effect on May 1.

The city is also continuing to expand "no-application-required" services, promoting one-stop access to business-support policies.

A total of 826 policy programs at the municipal and district levels now provide benefits automatically without requiring applications, serving businesses more than 7.06 million times. At the municipal level, 50 percent of policy programs now operate under the "no application required, immediate benefit" model.

3. Continuously improving government service effectiveness

Shanghai is strengthening channels such as the government service rating system, the 12345 hotline, and special "unable-to-process" service counters to collect, analyze and resolve issues raised by businesses and residents in a timely manner.

Alongside immediate responses and prompt rectification of complaints, authorities are also addressing recurring and broader issues with greater care and attention. Overall public satisfaction with government services has consistently remained above 99 percent.