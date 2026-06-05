[Weekend Escape] The Guide – What to Do, Eat & See in Hangzhou

Following the inaugural launch of the Michelin awards in Hangzhou in 2023, there has been a major uptick in fine dining in the region that highlights unsung Zhejiang tastes. Rooted in meticulous preparation and subtle, elegant flavors like fresh river fish, lotus root and bamboo shoots, Zhejiang cuisine is marked by its harmony with nature and its reflection of the region's strong tea culture.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Beyond the benbang classics – like braised and lacquered dongpo pork, Longjing shrimp stir-fried with Dragon Well tea leaves, beggar's chicken, and West Lake fish in vinegar sauce – Zhejiang cuisine encompasses an array of historic dishes, with traditions passed down for generations.

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This guide will take you through five Hangzhou fine dining establishments that are redefining Zhejiang's evolving food culture, plus the best places around town to visit while preparing for your next meal. Where to Splurge on the Best Food in Hangzhou 1. Jin Sha 金沙厅 – A Michelin-Starred Restaurant Themed on China's 24 Solar Terms

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A restaurant that has remained on the Michelin list since Hangzhou's first guide, Jin Sha, elevates traditional Zhejiang cuisine with an emphasis on seasonality to the nth degree. Following the ethos of the 24 Solar Terms (节气) (a calendar divided into 24 periods used to mark the changes in microseasons, climate, and phenology that is commonly associated with Traditional Chinese Medicine) the dishes embody sustainability, to the very essence of its meaning.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

"Every year I travel to a different place to be inspired by the streets, restaurants of all statures, books, and conversations," shares Executive Chef Wang Yong. And that inspiration finds its way to the dining table with menu items like seasonal Lake Fish & Clam Meatballs swimming in Cantonese-style double-boiled chicken broth. The addition of Nanjing-sourced chrysanthemum indicum (菊花脑), with its tender tips harvested only from late spring through early summer, imparts a peppery, sweet, and herbaceous finish that highlights this perennial green. 5 Lingyin Rd 灵隐路5号 2) Ru Yuan 如院 – A Refined Chinese Restaurant Reimagining Childhood Classics Ru Yuan is an amalgamation of ingredients, recipes, and memories gathered by founder and Executive Chef Fu Yueliang throughout his extensive China and global travels, celebrating the tastes of his childhood while also reworking lesser-known flavors into a fine dining setting. His Pagoda Braised Pork Belly is a prime example, one that's hardly changed since its debut in 2004. Slick with homemade Cantonese XO sauce, the plate pays homage to Sichuan roots that trace back to the 1970s.

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Credit: Sophie Steiner

Yet Chef Fu's method of presentation and the use of seasonal produce lend a fresh perspective – chestnuts in autumn, gingko nuts and arrowroot in winter, smoked bamboo shoots in spring, and pickled orchids with white bamboo in summer. "Our primary intention is to inherit and reshape the classics," says Chef Fu, as he delicately presses 2mm-thick strips of pork belly inside a still steaming, dimpled pumpkin mantou bun. 11 Yuquan Road 玉泉路11号 3) 暗香 Wild Yeast – A Michelin-Starred Restaurant Blending Taizhou and French Influences

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Wild Yeast is another Michelin-starred restaurant that focuses on reimagining Chinese gastronomy, particularly spotlighting Taizhou cuisine. The newly appointed head chef and Taizhou native Xu Zhiqiang has been a part of the team since opening, further expanding on ex-Head Chef's Lin Zihan's "Tai-French" culinary philosophy that allows diners to simultaneously indulge in both the familiar and peculiar in ingenious form.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

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From Comte and Parmesan cheese-dusted Mixed Claypot Rice with dry-aged mullet and cured Wagyu beef cubes to USDA Prime Ribs marinated in Spanish sherry and a proprietary Chinese spice blend, dribbled with Japanese yuzu pepper sauce and flanked by a quenelle of Sichuan grilled chili chutney, Chef Xu's unfettered cooking style pairs geographically disparate Chinese cuisines, augmenting them further through a mix of time-honored Chinese and Western preparations. Unit 304-305, 3/F, Bldg A, Zonia Tide Ginza, 2077 Binsheng Rd 滨盛路2077号潮上中南银座A幢3楼304-305 4) Song颂, A Michelin-Starred Restaurant Celebrating Ningbo Comfort Food A sanctuary to all things Zhejiang comfort food, with an emphasis on Ningbo legacy recipes, the newest one-star Michelin restaurant in Hangzhou, Song 颂, invites guests to dive deeper into an underrated Jiangnan micro-cuisine.

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Credit: Sophie Steiner

Under the guidance of Executive Chef Neal Zeng, who worked with the renowned Chef Wang of Hangzhou's acclaimed Jin Sha for more than a decade, Song features the freshest seafood sourced from local waters to ensure each course is reflective of the region's culinary landscape.

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The restaurant's signature Crispy Pigeon Leg, a staple protein in Zhejiang cuisine, is laced with a citrusy nip of heat owed to Sichuan peppercorns, paired with effervescent natural wine from Ningxia (to mimic the same palate cleansing effect of a frothy mug of Tsingtao). This cross-pollination of culinary styles results in a union that is separate from a Chengdu curbside street snack, but somehow still very much a part of it. 8/F, 493 Zhongshan Rd N. 中山北路493号8楼 5) 安和隐世 · Sense – A place that emphasizes a visual aesthetic that transcends the ordinary Tucked away in the stunning natural landscapes of south Hangzhou, Sense offers an eclectic menu under Chef Jay Zhao Yong, who takes a nuanced experimental approach, resulting in an enticing mishmash of cuisines that is not defined by one particular technique. These are dishes that diners eat with their eyes as much as their mouths, with emphasis placed on visual aesthetic that transcends the ordinary.

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Chef Jay's cooking ethos is influenced by his extensive travels and Michelin restaurant work, where he honed his craft and developed an understanding of transnational culinary cultures. His roster of dishes boasts over 300 diverse ingredients across more than 15 courses, reflecting the spirit of southeast China. Take, for example, the Jiangnan Wu Peng Boat, with aged Shaoxing wine-infused shrimp nestled in a pickled radish "boat," evoking imagery of historical Jiangnan-style wooden boats that float on the city's famed West Lake – an elevated rendition of the everyday "drunken shrimp" from which this course owes its humble beginnings. Bldg C, X-Livin, An He Yin Shi Resort, 2077 Yuewang Rd 湘湖越界安和隐世度假村C幢,越王路2077号 6) Chimney 烟囱 – An Award-Winning Cocktail Bar Showcasing Chinese Ingredients Chimney is an award-winning cocktail bar situated in a renovated Republic of China-era loft. Founded in 2019 by Ellen Xu, Chimney is known for its community atmosphere and sophisticated, technique-driven drinks. The bar program utilizes predominantly local, seasonal, and traditional Chinese elements in its drinks, like Longjing tea, osmanthus, and Shaoxing wine.

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Xu is recognized in the Chinese bartending scene, winning Bartender of the Year (East) at the 2024 DRiNK Awards and being a World Runner-up in the 2024 Hennessy competition, bringing a philosophy influenced by Californian hospitality to her cocktail creations. Pro tip: Do not miss Xu's newest concept, Bar Eg, a "bar within a bar" located on the second floor of Chimney. 524 Zhongshan Rd M. 中山中路524号 7) Fever Bar, A Cozy Cocktail Bar with Inventive Seasonal Drinks

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Fever is a laid-back, low-lit cocktail bar known for its inventive seasonal menus featuring local ingredients (wampee-infused bourbon, tamarind, and the like) and flavor inspiration, providing a cozy atmosphere. During the day, it boasts cafe vibes, but at night, it transforms into the ultimate spot to relax, unwind, and leave your troubles at the door. No. 20 Taihong Lane 泰宏巷20号 8) Wuzi Mianguan (伍子面馆) – A Michelin-Recognized Noodle Shop Serving Hangzhou Classics

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Wuzi Mianguan is a renowned, Michelin-recognized noodle shop in Hangzhou, established in 2017, specializing in traditional Hangzhou-style noodles. Known for high-quality, chef-prepared toppings, it offers classic options like pork kidney/liver noodles and shrimp-eel noodles, featuring rich sauces and a pleasant, chewy texture. Signature dishes span pork kidney and liver noodles and shrimp-eel noodles with onions, mushrooms, and dried tofu. 116-2, Huansha Rd 浣纱路116号-2

Must-Visit Hangzhou Destinations 1) West Lake 西湖

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West Lake, Hangzhou's top destination, is a UNESCO World Heritage site renowned for its stunning landscape of lakes, hills, and gardens, often described as paradise on earth. Covering roughly 6.5 km², the scenic area features three artificial islands, four causeways, and iconic sites like the Leifeng Pagoda and Broken Bridge. It has inspired artists and poets for centuries, offering picturesque scenery in all seasons: blooming flowers and willow trees in spring, colorful lotus blossoms in summer, fragrant osmanthus trees in autumn, and serene snowscapes in winter. The lake can be explored on foot, by bike, or by boat. Pro tip: Do not miss the nightly Impression West Lake light show. Xihu District of Hangzhou 2) Longjing Tea Plantations

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Longjing Tea Plantations, located in the hills west of Hangzhou's West Lake, are the birthplace of China's most famous green tea, Dragon Well tea. Beyond exploring the tea fields (which are at their peak before the Qingming Festival in early April), visitors can head to Longjing Village to experience a sense of yore-day Hangzhou. Meijiawu is another scenic destination, replete with verdant, terraced landscapes, traditional tea houses, and opportunities to learn about the 1,500-year-old history of this top-tier Chinese tea. West of West Lake in Hangzhou 3) Lingyin Temple

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Lingyin Temple, or "Temple of the Soul's Retreat," is a 1,700-year-old Buddhist monastery in Hangzhou located near West Lake and Feilai Feng (Peak Flown from Afar). As one of China's largest, most influential temples, it's known for its exquisite carvings, expansive halls, cultural relics, and mountain backdrop scenery. Here, visitors regularly come to pray, give offerings, light incense, and relax in the tranquil atmosphere. Make sure to plan to visit for at least a few hours, as there are numerous sites on the grounds. Entrance is free, but all visitors must pre-register at least 24 hours in advance by filling in their information on the 灵隐寺预约 mini program on Alipay. Make sure to bring your passport as it's required for entrance. No. 1 Fayun Lane, Lingyin Rd 灵隐路法云弄1号 4) Qingshan Lake



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Qingshan Lake in Hangzhou's Lin'an District is a scenic 10-square-kilometer man-made lake known for its "Water Forest, (水上森林), where Metasequoia trees grow directly out of emerald-green, duckweed-sheathed water. Often called a natural "oxygen bar" and "Matcha Lake," it is a popular spot for kayaking, cycling the 42km greenway, and taking photos, especially in autumn.

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The main attraction features thousands of trees growing in the water, best explored by walking the kilometer-long wooden boardwalk or renting a kayak (RMB80–120/hour).The area is a habitat for black swans, egrets, and sika deer. Entrance to this part of Qingshan Lake is RMB40 per person. Do note that while green in summer, the forest turns shades of yellow and crimson in late autumn. Qingshan Lake Scenic Area, Keji Avenue 科技大道青山湖风景区 5) Hefang Street 河坊街

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Located in the heart of Hangzhou near West Lake, Hefang Street is the city's best-preserved ancient street, reflecting its rich history and folk culture. This bustling pedestrian area is famous for traditional teahouses, unique handicrafts, local snacks, and historical shops. Hefang Street, Shangcheng District 上城区河坊街 6) Xixi National Wetland Park 西溪国家湿地公园

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Xixi National Wetland Park is China's first national wetland, a 1,150-hectare urban wetland established in 2005. Known as the "kidney of Hangzhou," it features extensive waterways, ponds, and rich biodiversity, including over 200 bird species. It combines natural scenery with 4,000 years of culture, offering boat rides, historic villages, and seasonal plum blossoms. 518 Tianmushan Rd 天目山路518号 Where to Stay 1) The Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at Hangzhou Center

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The Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at Hangzhou Center is a premier luxury property located in the heart of the city, offering over 200 rooms, event space, a Sky Garden and close proximity to West Lake. With stunning views from every room, multiple dining outlets (particularly the aforementioned Song and the daily afternoon lobby tea set), and premium amenities, it makes for a convenient and indulgent stay. 493 Zhongshan Rd N. 中山北路493号 2) The Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake



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This intimate, luxurious resort is located along the historic West Lake, featuring 78 spacious, traditionally designed rooms and villas spread across 17 acres of landscaped gardens, lily ponds, and bamboo forests, offering a zen escape from the city.

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Situated right on the edge of the northwest corner of the West Lake, the hotel offers bespoke lake experiences, with breakfast served on a historic boat across the lake's most scenic spots. The hotel also offers a spa, gym, two pools, gorgeously designed private dining rooms, a gourmet afternoon tea set, and cultural photo shoots around the property.

The accommodation's most lauded restaurant, Jin Sha (mentioned above) continues to offer unparalleled dining experiences that represent the modern Chinese dining movement. 5 Lingyin Rd 灵隐路5号 3) Midtown Shangri-La, Hangzhou

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Midtown Shangri-La, Hangzhou, is a 5-star luxury hotel located in the city center within the Kerry Center complex, just a 5-minute walk from West Lake. It offers high-end dining (especially at the newly opened Wenzhou establishment Golden Silk), a spa, an indoor pool, and direct access to shopping. 6 Changshou Rd 长寿路6号 4) Xianghu Liberty Manor (湘湖自由庄园)

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Credit: Sophie Steiner