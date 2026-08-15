A Decade of Youth Innovation & Mekong Friendship: Lancang-Mekong Contest Embarks on Its Second Chapter
Nearly 290 representatives from the six Lancang-Mekong riparian nations – China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam – converged at Wuhan University recently for the final of the 10th Youth Innovation Competition on Lancang-Mekong Region's Governance and Development (YICMG 2026), showcasing forward-thinking solutions to drive inclusive, high-quality growth across the shared river basin.
Guided by the China Secretariat for Lancang-Mekong Cooperation and the Department of Asian Affairs of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this landmark 10th iteration was co-hosted by Fudan University, Wuhan University, the Lancang-Mekong Youth Exchange and Cooperation Center, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Qinghai Province, and a coalition of cross-border cultural and academic institutions.
Spanning five full days, the competition centered on the core theme: Resilient Infrastructure Construction, Sustainable Industrial Development and Technological Innovation.
Its agenda was crafted to address the region's most pressing shared challenges. While the Lancang-Mekong subregion boasts robust economic expansion and deepening cross-border investment flows, it continues to grapple with structural hurdles: inadequate physical and digital infrastructure, sluggish energy green transitions, limited adoption of digital tools and artificial intelligence, fragmented cross-border supply chains, and disjointed systems for regional workforce development.
The 2026 contest drew a record-caliber pool of submissions. During preliminary rounds hosted across six national divisions, organizers received 121 project entries from 393 students at 21 regional universities. Following rigorous, multi-country peer evaluation, 34 standout teams advanced to the Wuhan final to pitch their actionable, locally rooted blueprints.
A slate of creative, practical proposals took center stage throughout the showcase. Fudan University's "Lancang-Mekong Connect" designed an all-in-one digital trade hub tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises. Wuhan University's "FloodWISE & Community Co-Build" adapted flood-resilient infrastructure frameworks trialed in Bangladesh's Ganges Delta to flood-prone riverside settlements along the Lancang River. A team from Thailand's Prince of Songkla University presented "Smart Heritage Living," a data-powered monitoring system deployed at Bangkok's Wat Arun.
Beyond competitive pitching sessions, the event featured a high-level international academic forum. Distinguished speakers including remote sensing academician Li Deren, integrated circuit expert Professor Zhou Peng and regional governance scholar Professor Ruan Jianping delivered keynote addresses, expanding young contestants' interdisciplinary perspectives and inspiring cross-sector innovative thinking.
At the closing ceremony, organizers unveiled the full list of laureates, honoring standout proposals that balanced original design with tangible on-the-ground implementation potential.
Fudan University's team "FlowSure: Resilient Water, Shared by Communities" claimed the Grand Prize of the proposal exhibition, alongside the special "Most Valuable Question" Award.
In the cross-border collaborative showcase category, two multinational teams with Fudan University students included were awarded First Prizes and the coveted "Best Cross-Border Team" honor.
Youth representatives from all six riparian nations co-authored the "2026 Lancang-Mekong Youth Initiative," which was formally unveiled and read aloud at the closing ceremony.
The joint statement reaches unanimous consensus that young people across the basin can contribute diverse insights and hands-on strength to regional industrial advancement. With firmer resolve, more pragmatic action and tighter cross-border coordination, they vow to co-build a Lancang-Mekong homeland defined by more resilient infrastructure, ecologically sustainable industrial growth and widely accessible technological innovation. Beyond regional progress, the cohort commits to channeling youthful momentum into fostering a shared community of common destiny among Lancang-Mekong nations, while advancing global peace, shared prosperity and universal sustainable development for all humanity.
A decade of growth, lifelong cross-border youth bonds
This year marked the competition's 10th anniversary, a landmark "decade rendezvous" that cements its standing as the flagship youth people-to-people exchange brand under the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation mechanism.
Over 10 editions, YICMG has matured into a multi-dimensional ecosystem that unites competitive pitching, regional governance workshops and interdisciplinary academic dialogue.
Top officials and scholars underscored its irreplaceable value as a bridge connecting the six nations' young generations.
Wang Dexin, Counselor of the Department of Asian Affairs at China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized youth's irreplaceable role in sustaining Lancang-Mekong cooperation.
"Youth embody the most enduring, dynamic force powering our subregional partnership," he told contestants. "Seize this platform to translate your creative ideas into practical solutions to our shared challenges, grow hand in hand with the Lancang-Mekong region, and act as stewards of cross-border friendship as we build our shared community."
Wu Liangtao, member of the Standing Committee of the Yushu Prefectural Party Committee, hailed the contest as a "shining pearl" within the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation model. As the source of the Lancang-Mekong River, Yushu has become a pivotal hub for cross-border youth ecological dialogue and cultural exchange, with the competition serving as its core connector.
The scale of the platform has expanded exponentially over its 10-year journey: partner universities have grown from an initial cohort of 9 to 28, more than 3,400 young innovators have taken part, over 2,500 cross-border mixed teams have been formed, and participants have submitted more than 650 original regional development proposals.
For thousands of attendees, YICMG has evolved far beyond a single innovation contest – it is a lifelong network for cross-cultural connection and transformative career growth.
Phousaming Simmaphom, a participant from the very inaugural competition who now serves as a manager at a Lao joint development bank, credited the contest with refining his critical thinking, public speaking and cross-cultural teamwork capabilities.
"The global perspective, resilience and lifelong cross-border professional networks I built here remain my most valuable career assets," he shared. "These skills still guide my daily work when collaborating with clients from Thailand, China, the UK and beyond."
A decade later, he maintains regular contact with friends he met at the first competition, freely exchanging personal milestones and professional hurdles across borders.
Bui Hong Hanh, a long-serving judge from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University, recalled late evenings spent reviewing hundreds of project applications each year. For her, YICMG's greatest uncelebrated achievement lies in its natural ability to dissolve cultural divides.
"It brings people from vastly different cultural backgrounds together authentically and effortlessly," she said. "This profound human connection outshines any trophy or competition award."
Wu Jing, who joined the organizing team of YICMG's precursor summer camp back in 2015, witnessed firsthand how the initiative turns abstract concepts of youth diplomacy and regional governance into tangible life paths. She recounted inspiring alumni success stories: a Chinese graduate who relocated to Thailand to pursue basin-focused development work, and a Lao former award winner who now works as a climate governance expert at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.
The 2026 event closed with a major announcement: the final of the 11th Lancang-Mekong Youth Innovation Competition will be held in Laos in summer 2027.
Keomany Thongsouk, vice president of the National University of Laos, co-host of the upcoming contest and representative of the event's international organizing committee, extended a heartfelt invitation to young innovators across all six Lancang-Mekong countries. He expressed eager anticipation to welcome participants to the Mekong riverbanks of Vientiane, where they will continue nurturing cross-national camaraderie and preserve the everlasting, flourishing friendship forged by Lancang-Mekong youth.
Editor: Yang Meiping