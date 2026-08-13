2026 Shanghai's Most Musical Family Launches, Registration Opening August 15

Families living, working or studying in Shanghai can enter the citywide competition free of charge, with no restrictions on age, household registration or nationality.

The 2026 Shanghai's Most Musical Family competition has officially launched, with free registration opening on August 15 through the Jiefang Daily News App, organizers announced.

A key competition under the Shanghai Citizen Culture Festival, this year's event carries the theme "Life is a Stage, Every Family Shines." It aims to encourage families across the city to share their creativity and strengthen family bonds through music.

The competition has no professional entry threshold. Participating teams must consist of at least two members related by blood or law, while families of different generations, ethnic backgrounds and nationalities are welcome to take part.

At least one family member must play a musical instrument. Traditional Chinese instruments, Western instruments and environmentally friendly homemade instruments are all accepted. Other family members may contribute singing, dancing, recitation, short plays or other forms of performance.

Families are also encouraged to create original works inspired by Shanghai's red culture, Haipai culture and intangible cultural heritage. Digital tools, including AI-assisted composition and intelligent music arrangement, may be incorporated into their performances.

Participants must submit their information and a performance video online. About 100 families will be shortlisted in mid-October, with an offline semifinal at the end of the month selecting 30 finalists.

A public vote will be held through the app from October to November. All participating families will be eligible for the popularity award, regardless of whether they advance to the later rounds.

The grand final and awards ceremony are scheduled for early December at a professional concert hall. A panel of judges will select 10 top-performing families and present eight special awards.

The wider program will continue through January 2027. Registered families may be invited to take part in activities at Music China, community music classes and a family New Year concert.

The competition is co-organized by the Shanghai Musicians Association, Shanghai Mass Art Museum and Shanghai International Exhibition (Group) Co., Ltd., with Shanghai United Media Group serving as a strategic partner.

Organizers said the event will also work with international schools and communities to encourage expatriate and Sino-foreign families in Shanghai to participate. Future plans include an invitational competition for families from across the Yangtze River Delta region and additional events elsewhere in China.