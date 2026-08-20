3 Shenhua Fans Detained For Abusing Father of Boy in Wu Lei Jersey

Three football fans in Shanghai have been detained after allegedly hurling abuse at a man whose young son was wearing a jersey bearing the name of Chinese national team forward Wu Lei, police said.

Shanghai police said on August 19 that the three men, surnamed Hua, Jin and Yin, aged 36, 41 and 51, respectively, spotted the boy near a large escalator in the stadium wearing the shirt of a team other than the home side.

The three Shenhua supporters confronted the boy's father and directed insults at him in front of his son, venting their frustration after Shanghai Shenhua lost 0-3 at home to Beijing Guoan in a Chinese Super League match on August 18.

They were subsequently placed under administrative detention for picking quarrels and provoking trouble, police said.

Wu has long worn the No. 7 jersey for China's national team. At club level, he is a prominent player for Shanghai Port, one of Shenhua's main city rivals. Tensions between supporters of the two Shanghai clubs have occasionally surfaced.