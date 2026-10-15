Adidas Pledges to Make Shanghai Top Emotional Vitality City

Adidas has vowed continuous support for sports initiatives and infrastructure in Shanghai as it sees increasing ties with the city and more potential in the local sports scene.

Adidas CEO Bjoern Gulden said the German sportswear giant is looking to deepen its long-term engagement with local sports communities and the broader public in China.

Gulden attended the annual International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai (IBLAC) for the third consecutive year over the weekend.

Adidas submitted recommendations during this year's council meeting regarding how Shanghai can become a leading emotional vitality city.

"The local government has been very open and very interested in taking experience from the rest of the world. During the council meeting, we had very lively and optimistic and positive brainstorming about things that could make sports easier and make Shanghai even more attractive for people than it is today," he said.

As the city's sports economy has evolved from material consumption to experiential participation, and now toward emotional fulfillment, it calls for a new model of urban development that converts positive emotions into consumption growth, community vitality, cultural confidence and sustainable competitiveness.

In the previous two years, as part of the company's commitment to supporting Shanghai in becoming a world-famous sports city, Adidas also offered recommendations on how sports can play a role to drive consumption, improve public health and promote culture.

The German firm aims to support Shanghai in developing into a global emotional vitality city through co-development of implementation programs, global network activation, and participation ecosystem development.