Belt and Road Tax Forum Wraps up with 6 Outcomes

Themed "Smart Taxation, Shared Prosperity," the forum centered on three topics – digitalization of tax administration, facilitation of taxpayer services, and multilateral tax cooperation and capacity building. A Business and Industry Tax Dialogue gave tax authorities, international organizations and multinational enterprises a face-to-face platform to exchange views.

The three-day 7th Belt and Road Initiative Tax Administration Cooperation Forum (BRITACOF) concluded in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday, releasing six outcomes from a joint statement to an annual report.

Bimo Wijayanto, director general of Taxes of Indonesia, said the forum's results "stemmed from the full engagement and candid exchanges of all partners." He urged participants to deepen international tax cooperation, turn ideas into action and adapt proven models across different tax systems to build a fairer, more transparent and more efficient global tax environment.

Huang Suhua, executive secretary of the Belt and Road Initiative Tax Administration Cooperation Mechanism (BRITACOM) Secretariat, detailed the six outcomes:

- Joint Statement of the 7th BRITACOF

It reviews BRITACOM's work since its establishment, lays out the forum's consensus and calls for deeper cooperation and joint capacity-building to meet digital-economy tax challenges.

- BRITACOM Tax Administration Product Portfolio (TAPP) 2.0

Building on Version 1.0, it integrates good practices and typical cases from Belt and Road jurisdictions to align tax administration rules and standards.

- BRITACOM Taxpayer Service Product Portfolio (TSPP) 2.0

It focuses on digital, intelligent and precise services, adds scenarios and protects taxpayer rights to lower compliance costs.

- Collection of Products under the BRITACOM TAPP and TSPP

As the annual implementation outcomes of the two product portfolios, it includes a total of 20 practical supporting products, further broadening the application scenarios of the two product portfolios and enhancing their practicality and operability.

- Updated training curriculum of the Belt and Road Initiative Tax Administration Capacity Enhancement Group (BRITACEG)

New courses with the latest cases and technologies have been added, and French and Portuguese subtitles are now available for key online courses.

- Annual Report of the BRITACOM (2026)

It reviews the past year's progress in platform development, forum activities, capacity building and outcome implementation.

The next forum will be hosted by Tajikistan in 2027, as approved by the BRITACOM Council.

Davlatzoda Nusratullo Muqim, chairman of the Tax Committee under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, said his country will draw on past forums' outcomes to prepare "a high-level conference that supports constructive professional dialogues among participants."